Cafesjian Art Trust Museum extends popular first exhibit

A series of Dale Chihuly glass sculptures mounted on a gallery wall.

 Paul Dols | Press Publications

SHOREVIEW — The Cafesjian Art Trust (CAT) will extend its opening exhibit, “A Lasting Friendship, Gerard Cafesjian and Dale Chihuly,” through April 29.

The contemporary art museum’s inaugural installation showcases the artwork of Dale Chihuly and celebrates his 30-year friendship with the CAT’s founding collector, Gerard Cafesjian. Interspersed among Chihuly’s iconic glass masterpieces are decades’ worth of correspondence between the two men, as well as other ephemera that exist as a testament to a deep and enduring friendship. Written letters, faxes and other notes allude to the works themselves, and provide a personal, intimate glimpse into the connection of these two dynamic, driven personalities. The show also features informal drawings, often done on table linens from dinners or lunches that Chihuly and Cafesjian enjoyed together.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.