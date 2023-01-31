Cafesjian Art Trust Museum extends popular first exhibit

SHOREVIEW — The Cafesjian Art Trust (CAT) will extend its opening exhibit, “A Lasting Friendship, Gerard Cafesjian and Dale Chihuly,” through April 29.
The contemporary art museum’s inaugural installation showcases the artwork of Dale Chihuly and celebrates his 30-year friendship with the CAT’s founding collector, Gerard Cafesjian. Interspersed among Chihuly’s iconic glass masterpieces are decades’ worth of correspondence between the two men, as well as other ephemera that exist as a testament to a deep and enduring friendship. Written letters, faxes and other notes allude to the works themselves, and provide a personal, intimate glimpse into the connection of these two dynamic, driven personalities. The show also features informal drawings, often done on table linens from dinners or lunches that Chihuly and Cafesjian enjoyed together.
“We’ve been bowled over by the public’s enthusiasm for our new museum,” said Andy Schlauch, executive director of the CAT. “And because we booked out so far in advance so quickly, it made sense to extend ‘A Lasting Friendship.’ We want to give as many people as possible the opportunity to enjoy this unique installation before we move to our next show, ‘Highlights of the Cafesjian Art Trust Collection,’ now slated for June.”
The CAT is a free museum where scholars, art lovers, students and the general public can study and enjoy its world-class collection of contemporary and modern art, including a large collection of studio art glass. The CAT Museum, located at 4600 Churchill Street in Shoreview, is available for reservation-required guided tours, at cafesjianarttrust.org.
The museum will be closed from April 30 through May 31 to install the next exhibition, “Highlights of the Collection,” which will open June 1. The next exhibits in 2023 and 2024 will be:
• “Highlights of the Collection” — June 1 through late October
• “Fooling the Eye: Optics of Vasarely and Kuhn” — Nov. 2 through May 4, 2024
The approximately 3,000 pieces that make up the permanent collection of the CAT include studio glass by international artists, with works by Dale Chihuly, Mary Ann ‘Toots’ Zynsky, Stanislav Libenský and Jaroslava Brychtová, and Modern and Contemporary artwork by Arshile Gorky, Victor Vasarely, Georges Braque and many other world-renowned artists.
The museum is free to all and open for guided tours only. Reservations are required. Tours are at 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Tours may be scheduled online at cafesjianarttrust.org or by calling 612-359-8991.
