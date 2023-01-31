Just off Chatsworth Street in Shoreview lies a farm inside an urban container.
“Our container is a complete farming system inside a box,” Glasoe said. “We grow full-size greens, including several varieties of lettuce, rainbow Swiss chard, kale, arugula and basils. Our primary markets are farm-to-table restaurants and online retail orders. We are working with Churchill St. restaurant on setting up a retail pickup with them as a way to support two Shoreview businesses.”
According to Glasoe, the urban container is fully assembled as a hydroponic farm — which grows with water instead of soil.
“It is a complete hydroponic growing system in a box,” Glasoe said. “Meaning, we perform every farm-related task from seeding to harvesting and packaging, right inside the container.”
The benefits of hydroponic farming include:
• It saves water: On average, hydroponic systems use 90% less water than soil-based farming by efficiently recapturing and recycling water.
• It uses space wisely: A hydroponic farm can grow three to 10 times the number of crops in the same amount of space as traditional farmland.
• Plants are safe: Food is typically vulnerable to extreme weather and pests. Hydroponic systems can be set up indoors away from harmful elements.
• There is no need for chemicals: Because food grows inside away from pests, there’s no need for any harmful herbicides or pesticides.
Glasoe said he has always been interested in alternative energies. Back when he was getting his undergraduate degree at St. Olaf College, he had two friends that were interested in farming and engineering.
“We brainstormed an idea of building an energy-efficient, self-sufficient farm and when I graduated, there wasn’t any more interest in alternative energies,” Glasoe said. “Government programs dried up, but I stayed interested in it.”
When Glasoe and his wife Barb retired, they started Frisk Fra Boksen because they wanted to create a low-impact, sustainable way of producing fresh vegetables.
“We read about this kind of thing back in 2018 or so and found it interesting,” Glasoe said. “We put it all together and bought this, had it delivered and tried to figure it out. Which we did.”
Glasoe said he uses a mobile application to remotely monitor and control the climate inside the farm such as the lights, temperature and humidity. He knows what’s going on inside the farm, even when he’s not there.
The farm harvests approximately 25 pounds of produce each week. In the future, Glasoe hopes to have multiple containers and expand the farm.
“Besides farm-to-table restaurants, we do some retail sales online, but farm-to-table is our focus,” he said. “We want to grow it, and we’ll see what happens.”
For more information on Frisk Fra Boksen, go to https://www.friskfraboksen.com/.
Shoreview Press Editor Noelle Olson can be reached at shoreviewnews@presspubs.com or 651-407-1229.
