Bike service stations offer bicyclists help on trails

Bicyclists riding the trails in Shoreview can now make a pit stop to service their bikes.
“There are three bike service stations located throughout Shoreview,” Shoreview Public Works Staff Engineer David Yang said. “The Ramsey County Shoreview Library, Lake Owasso County Park and Rice Creek Regional Trail Park off of Lexington Avenue by the off-leash dog park.”
Yang said another bike service station is being installed at the west access to the Rice Creek Regional Trail Park off County Road I. It should be completed within the month.
The Shoreview Bikes and Trails Committee teamed up with the Ramsey County Shoreview Library and received a $7,400 grant for the bike service stations. The grant was from the Shoreview Community Foundation.
“Teaming up with the library reaches more people and has more impact,” Yang said. “Our grant application goal was to break down barriers and get people out on the trails and use them more.”
Alyssa Stevenski, teen services librarian at the Ramsey County Shoreview Library, said the bike service stations offer accessibility and safety to bicyclists.
“Folks can come and do some repairs on their bikes without having to buy all the tools,” she said. “Since Shoreview is bike- and trail-friendly, we here at the library are going to offer some programming.”
Stevenski said the first scheduled program is “Books and Bikes,” from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 25, at the Shoreview Library.
“We partnered with Ramsey County Parks and Recreation, and they are going to have bikes available for folks to check out for a few hours,” Stevenski said. “We also encourage people to bring their own bikes if they need to fix something up.”
Stevenski noted that the library will have safety classes and videos on how to use the bike service stations later this summer.
The bike service stations have nine common tools bicyclists typically use for repairs. There is also an air pump connected to the bike service stations so bicyclists can put air in the tires.
“From recent surveys, 70% of our residents say they value our trail systems here,” Yang said. “They use (them) at least once a month and are proud of the trails here. We want to continue that trend.”
Yang said the bike service stations will benefit everyone who uses the bike and trail system.
“We want to encourage people to use the trails, and having these out there gives them convenience along with safety out on the trails,” Yang said. “It will make it easier for them to be out there.”
Shoreview Press Editor Noelle Olson can be reached at shoreviewnews@presspubs.com or 651-407-1229.
