Bears in Ramsey County

There are roughly 12,000-15,000 black bears in Minnesota. They are found mainly in the northern third of Minnesota, but range as far south as the interface between the forest and agricultural zones.

 MNDNR

On occasion, solitary black bears or (mothers with cubs) pass through Ramsey County on their way to preferred foraging areas. Bears usually avoid humans, often leaving the scene even before a person realizes a bear was around. If you see a black bear on or near a trail or in your back yard, you should stop what you’re doing and leave it alone. Remember that the bear is probably more scared of and startled by you than you of them and will usually go away when it feels safe. You may actually hear a bear before you see it. They make snorting, huffing and jaw-popping sounds when trying to scare off intruders. When cubs are scared, they make squealing noises.

If you do encounter a bear, here are some recommendations:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.