Bears in Ramsey County

On occasion, solitary black bears or (mothers with cubs) pass through Ramsey County on their way to preferred foraging areas. Bears usually avoid humans, often leaving the scene even before a person realizes a bear was around. If you see a black bear on or near a trail or in your back yard, you should stop what you’re doing and leave it alone. Remember that the bear is probably more scared of and startled by you than you of them and will usually go away when it feels safe. You may actually hear a bear before you see it. They make snorting, huffing and jaw-popping sounds when trying to scare off intruders. When cubs are scared, they make squealing noises.
If you do encounter a bear, here are some recommendations:
• Pick up small children and pets
• Face the bear directly and try to appear as large as possible.
• Spread or wave your arms, ideally holding a sweater or coat
• Slowly back away and to the side. Bears consider sideways movements nonthreatening.
• Talk to the bear in a calm, low and monotone voice. This way the animal can identify you as a human and one that does not appear threatening to the bear.
The best way to avoid bear problems is to not attract them in the first place. A bear will take advantage of any foods available and will attempt to eat anything that resembles food in look, smell or taste. When natural foods such as nuts, meat, berries, insects and tender vegetation are scarce, bears search actively for anything to eat. When bears find a source of food, they will usually return regularly. Research and experience has shown that removing the food that attracts bears resolves bear problems much more effectively than attempting to trap and relocate the bear.
The Ramsey County Sheriff Office’s practice regarding black bears is to leave them alone and allow them to pass through the area. Wildlife professionals caution that killing a bear is extremely rare, usually unnecessary, and would only be considered if the animal is causing immediate danger or significant property damage. A bear will not be killed for tearing down bird feeders or tipping over garbage cans.
— Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office
