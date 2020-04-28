As boaters across Minnesota prepare to hit the water, the DNR offers tips for staying safe on cold water as well as being responsible for staying close to home and practicing social distancing under Gov. Tim Walz’s stay-at-home executive order.
Cold-water safety
With water temperatures not much above freezing this time of year, a fall in likely will trigger cold-water shock. Numbness will set in quickly, and swimming or calling for help will be difficult. Even strong swimmers may drown within minutes.
“The best way to prevent that from happening is to wear a life jacket—actually wear it, not just have it along,” said Lisa Dugan, DNR enforcement recreation safety outreach coordinator. “It’s the easiest and most effective way to prevent an unfortunate situation from turning into a tragedy.”
The cold-water season is not the time to boat alone, either. This year, people should head out only with members of their immediate household and let others on shore know where they are going and when they plan to return. Keep the floor of the boat free of clutter to avoid tripping and falling into the water, and ensure the boat has safety equipment such as life jackets, communication and noisemaking devices, and a first-aid kit.
Submitted by the Department of Natural Resources
