It was a perfect day for youth baseball when the fields in Sitzer Park, the crown jewel of Shoreview’s baseball parks, were officially renamed for former baseball coach Mike Anderson.
Former Shoreview Area Youth Baseball (SAYB) players, friends and family joined Mayor Sandy Martin, City Council Member John Doan and members of the Minnesota Youth Athletic Services (NYFS) at Sitzer Park May 7 for a celebration and field dedication in honor of Anderson.
Anderson was a resident of Shoreview for 39 years before he passed away peacefully in his sleep on May 20, 2021.
Those who knew him have stories to tell about the longtime volunteer.
Erik Drange, former SAYB president, recalled that he first met Anderson at an SAYB board meeting after he decided to get more involved with the organization.
“At this meeting, there was this white-bearded guy there who clearly knew what he was doing, clearly involved in the organization, and his name was Mike Anderson,” Drange said. “I became good friends with Mike, and he was a mentor of mine. I got to witness firsthand all of the time and energy that Mike put into this association, which really helped shape the community.”
Anderson had a passion for baseball, and coached hundreds of kids through the Shoreview baseball association for over 20 years. “He truly cared about his players, not only during the season but off the field as well,” said Drange.
A plaque now hangs near the concession stand at Sitzer Park. It reads, “The two youth baseball fields at Sitzer Park are dedicated in memory of Coach Mike Anderson, a Shoreview resident and longtime youth baseball coach, volunteer, mentor and member of the Shoreview Area Youth Baseball Association. Coach Mike has positively impacted the lives of countless players and families while volunteering on and off the field to provide opportunities for youth baseball players in this community.”
Mayor Martin said it was an easy decision when members of the SAYB came to the City Council last fall to approve the renaming of the fields and the placement of a plaque at Sitzer Park.
“It takes someone really extraordinary to name fields after them, and Mike was that person,” Martin said. “We need more Mike Andersons in this world.”
Anderson’s son, also named Mike, said his dad was recognized in March 2021 at a Mounds View High School baseball game for his impact on young players over the years. His dad had coached 33 of the 57 players on the team.
At the dedication ceremony, Mike read a Facebook post that his dad had written about being recognized at that game.
“Sports are an incredible way to prepare children to learn lessons through a game that helps prepare them to be successful adults,” the former coach wrote. “In my opinion, the ultimate success is to try and make a difference in a player’s life and get them to come back the following season. It was one of the finest days on the baseball field. To have watched these players grow to fulfill their goals and dreams has been an immeasurable pleasure.”
He went on to note, “My dad spent a lot of time here at Sitzer, and this is such a wonderful way to honor his legacy. I’m sure he’s up there watching the games and might even send a little reminder to the kids, parents and coaches to relax and have some fun.”
Anderson’s wife, Liz, said he would have been so touched by the dedication.
“He would be so honored that the community is showing how much he meant to them,” Liz said. “There are so many kids that he has coached that have reached out to me in the past year, and it’s been wonderful.”
Before her husband passed away last year, Liz said they were thinking about downsizing and possibly moving to a townhome. “All Mike said was, ‘It’s gotta be in Shoreview. We’re not leaving Shoreview,’” she said.
She continued, “Mike would tell me stories about kids who just needed someone to listen to them. And he would give them a little direction and try and set them on the right path.”
A Mike Anderson Memorial Baseball Scholarship has been established to assist youth who are passionate about sports but might not have the finances, resources or support to participate. For more information, go to https://www.4giving.com/donation/EF08.
