For 10 years, Lynne Abbott’s Barbie collection was hidden from the world.
“The Barbies have taken a few international journeys,” Abbott said. “When my husband John and I sold our home in Sydney, Australia 10 years ago, we packed up the Barbie collection and took them out of storage when we moved here to Shoreview.”
Over 1,000 Barbie dolls and accessories are displayed in a room Abbott affectionally calls “the Barbie room.”
“There are Barbies of all shapes and sizes,” Abbott said. “I also have 200 more Barbie dolls that are not on display in the Barbie room.”
Abbott said she started collecting Barbies years ago for one of her daughters.
“My middle daughter Kristi is one of the reasons I became interested in Barbies,” Abbott said. “When she was 2, Kristi discovered Barbies when her older sister was given a Barbie who played with it for about five minutes. Then Kristi played with it for about three hours and she was hooked.”
Kristi then would get Barbies for Christmas and birthdays. She had her Barbie collection by time she was 14 years old.
One year the family went on vacation and Kristi put all of her Barbies in a backpack and left it in the hotel on the way to the airport.
“She was devastated because she lost all of her ‘80s Barbies,” Abbott said. “Right after that I found out I had a form of cancer and I decided I would like to leave a legacy for each of my children. I asked Kristi if she wanted me to build her a Barbie collection and reinstate all of her ‘80s Barbies. And that opened up Pandora’s box.”
After a year of radiation therapy, Abbott was cancer-free. She continued to find Barbie dolls for Kristi in Australia.
“When I started doing this collection for Kristi, the availability of dolls in Australia was just not there,” Abbott said. “So, I started purchasing them when I came back to America.”
John, a Mounds View High School graduate, had family in Minnesota so the couple traveled back and forth from Australia to the U.S.
Before they retired, the couple owned a management training business.
“We used to run leadership programs and finance programs and one of our big clients was Mattel in southeast Asia,” Abbott said. “I took a tour of the Mattel factory and was amazed how Barbies are made.”
“Like the natural eyelashes where a woman sews the hair eyelashes in and then another person cuts them according to the length they want for that each particular doll,” she added. “My appreciation for them grew when I got to see what went on behind the scenes.”
Some of the Barbie dolls and accessories in the Barbie room include — holiday, Disney, Marilyn Monroe, Skipper, Ken, “Gone with the Wind,” Barbie vehicles and a 1961 all cardboard Barbie house.
There’s even a tree with hanging Barbie ornaments in the Barbie room.
One of Abbott’s favorites in the collection is the ethnic Philippines Barbies. “They are extremely beautiful and unique,” she said.
“In the beginning, I wasn’t quite as properly focused on what to collect,” she said. “Occasionally I would see something that would grab my fancy.”
For the last few years Abbott has focused on collecting vintage Barbie dolls.
“It has been an education and I see the influence it had on Kristi where she’s gone with her career,” Abbott said. “She went on to get an arts degree and an MBA. Now she’s a fully-fledged artist. I think Barbie had something to do with that.”
