After planning to let students attend school in-person two days a week, if their families so chose, the Mounds View Public Schools district has reversed its decision. The 2020-21 school year will begin with distance learning for all students, at least for the first two weeks.
The sudden switch came less than three weeks before the first day of school, Tuesday, Sept. 8. Mounds View district leaders announced the change on Thursday, Aug. 20.
In an email to Mounds View students and families, Superintendent Chris Lennox said that the district’s decision was made with public health and safety in mind.
“We know this is an effort we simply cannot get wrong,” he said. “The physical and mental health of our staff, students and parents is too important to ignore.”
Lennox cited concerns from teachers and parents as a major factor in the move from blended learning to distance learning.
“What we’ve heard is that many staff and families do not feel safe returning to school in a blended learning model, even if all of the safety protocols the district has communicated are followed,” he said.
Such concerns were shared at the Aug. 18 school board meeting. A letter from Stacey Vanderport, president of the Mounds View Education Association (MVEA), an educators union, was read, outlining concerns members had about the district’s back-to-school plan. Vanderport highlighted results from a recent survey of nearly 600 MVEA members, in which 70% said they preferred to start the school year with full-time distance learning. Seventy-seven percent said they did not feel the district’s proposed blended learning model was safe or feasible, and 69% said they did not feel safe or comfortable returning to school.
Lennox said that the district heard those concerns and is taking them seriously. Now, distance learning will be in effect for all Mounds View students at least through Friday, Sept. 18. By that date, Lennox said, families will receive information about next steps for returning to school for blending learning.
“Schools will explain what the return to school will look like and when it will occur with as much advance warning as possible,” he said. “We want to take this time at the start of the school year to demonstrate that our plans meet or exceed the safety requirements from the Minnesota Department of Health and Minnesota Department of Education for the reopening of schools. During this time, we will be working with staff, students and families to make sure that those who are planning to return in person can do so safely and confidently.”
Under the blended learning model, students will attend school in-person two days a week, either Mondays/Wednesdays or Tuesdays/Thursdays, depending on which of two already-announced groups they are in. Families can opt to continue with full-time distance learning if they do not feel safe sending their child back to school.
In the meantime, everything depends on the number of recent cases of COVID-19, which, as Lennox noted, can change quickly.
“Local health conditions could prevent a return to school at any time if COVID-19 case counts show 30 cases or more per 10,000 in Ramsey County,” Lennox said.
The most recent data available shows 19.67 cases per 10,000 people Aug. 2-15, down from 22.53 July 26-Aug. 8. Data is updated every Thursday and can be found online at health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/stats/wschool.pdf.
Elizabeth Callen is the editor of the Shoreview Press. She can be reached at 651-407-1229 or shoreviewnews@presspubs.com.
