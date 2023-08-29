Back To School

As local school districts gear up for the 2023-2024 school year, district staff members reflect on the preparation necessary to host students once again.
Mounds View
At Mounds View High School, Principal Rob Reetz says that the administrative team has been working through the summer months to write up the annual school improvement plan and get the school ready to open to families after Labor Day.
The Mounds View High School improvement plan for this year consists of academic and connectedness goals and strategies. One large focus from Mounds View staff concerns “building strong classroom communities and increasing engagement”.
Reetz believes that phones are a proven distraction and that they have a major impact on student’s mental health, detract from meaningful engagement in learning activities and don’t serve to deepen peer relationships.
“Having a better approach to engaging and reconnecting kids while limiting access to their phones is a major initiative for us this school year,” Reetz said.
Mounds View will also implement a “multitiered system of supports for students who demonstrate lagging skills academically, socially or behaviorally.” This system will include both in-class and out-of-class interventions that are measurable and aligned with best instructional practices.
“While we have incredible access to college credit-earning courses for many students, we can predict that as many as 15% of ninth-grade students are unlikely to finish their first year of high school with a GPA high enough to gain entry into Anoka Ramsey Community College courses as a sophomore,” Reetz said. “Our school improvement plan aims to ensure access for these 80-plus students, while also working to ensure they experience a school to which they feel they belong unconditionally.”
Much work has gone into professional development that helps teachers build a healthy and positive classroom environment and culture, along with strategies that increase student talk (dialogue with one another). Nine new teachers will join the Mounds View staff and are being onboarded by teacher leaders.
Deans have been working in August to connect with every ninth-grade student and family as part of Mounds View’s commitment to an effective transition from middle school. Gretchen Zahn, associate principal, is working along with the team of eight deans on the master high school schedule to ensure class sizes are balanced and right-sized.
“My message to students and families is that this is their community school,” Reetz said. “We want families to feel heard and valued and to take pride in what remains an excellent school.”
Centennial
In the Centennial School District, over 50 new teachers have been hired, and staff members are preparing to hire over 60 new support staff.
Through the month of August, Centennial High School is preparing for fall activities and athletics, conducting Peer Leader training, and hosting a Fall Kick-Off for students. All Centennial schools are preparing for the return of students beginning Sept. 5.
In the fall, Centennial students will have access to a new multipurpose room at the Centennial Area Learning Center, which will allow more flexibility; new tennis courts at Centennial Middle School; and a renovated playground at Golden Lake Elementary School, thanks to funding from the Golden Lake PTO/PTA and the city of Circle Pines.
White Bear Lake
At White Bear Lake High School, Don Bosch will remain principal at South Campus, with students in grades 11 and 12, before he retires at the end of the 2023-24 school year. Carrie Barth, who is a long-serving associate principal at South Campus, will serve a one-year appointment as North Campus principal with students in grades nine and 10 for 2023-24. Principal Russ Reetz, who began in the district this summer, will serve as the external-facing principal of the unified grades 9-12 at White Bear Lake Area High School.
At White Bear, school teams are working to update staff and student handbooks and prepare welcome-back communications to stakeholders.
At North Campus, the site of the future unified high school, the construction of the second phase continues with the renovation of the existing building and the addition of an 850-seat auditorium and art spaces. Staff continues to plan the school day around the ongoing construction, which will be completed when the school opens as a unified high school serving grades 9-12 in the fall of 2024.
Some “behind-the-scenes” tasks underway at White Bear include scheduling school picture days, planning for distribution of Chromebooks, facilitating parking passes and planning for events such as open houses and Homecoming. School teams are also working with LINK Crew members to plan welcoming activities for incoming ninth-grade students. They are working to onboard all new students, including working with families that are hosting foreign exchange students.
Throughout the summer, the grounds crew and building maintenance team members have been working to ensure the spaces are deep-cleaned and welcoming, ready for staff and students in the fall.
Mahtomedi
At Mahtomedi High School, Principal Justin Hahn highlights the fact that the month of August means preparing for workshop week, which is the week before school begins when all the teachers are back in the building collaborating and planning for the start of a new year.
Activities and athletics are also starting up in Mahtomedi, so the activities director is busy supporting Mahtomedi’s many teams as they begin the fall season.
In the Mahtomedi School District as a whole, the roof of almost every building is being replaced. At the high school, an effort is underway to replace each SMART Board, as they are over 15 years old.
One thing Hahn highlights behind the scenes is the data analysis of grades from the end of the spring semester, which allows buildingwide goals to be established based on the data and where the school wants to improve.
“We are always excited to see our students return for another year,” Hahn said. “The work we do is to support and create a love of learning that continues beyond the walls of the school.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.