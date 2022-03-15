Award-winning songwriter comes to Shoreview

Peace Community of Faith Church (Peace) in Shoreview will host a concert in support of the LGBTQIA+ community with singer/songwriter Bobby Jo Valentine at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 26.
The live concert will also celebrate the ministry of Peace Pastor Gary Walpole, who retires at the end of April.
This is not Valentine’s first concert at Peace.
“The first time he came was back in 2016,” said Dave Tidball, Peace music director. “He reached out to us because we are an inclusive church that welcomes everyone, including the LBGTQ folks.
“We had a pretty good crowd in here for the first concert with about 200 people, and it was a really good show.”
Quita Bertelsen, Peace lay leader, said Valentine is gay man who hails from a conservative Christian upbringing.
“Valentine is a multifaceted and sought-after speaker, songwriter and storyteller from northern California,” Bertelsen stated. “He openly tells his story of being turned away from God at a young age because of who he was.”
Both Tidball and Bertelsen said Valentine not only puts on a good musical show, he tells some great personal stories.
“He talks about why the song is important to him, and it has a theme to it,” Tidball said. “In one case, it was about loss and what it means to lose things and how you deal with it.”
Valentine lost his house in the wildfires in California back in 2017.
“He lost everything, including all of his instruments He and his partner were back visiting his partner’s sick mother and they couldn’t get back in time,” Bertelsen said. “I happened to travel there two weeks later, and the area was total devastation.”
According to Valentine’s website, his artistry crosses the lines of many genres, but his thoughtful lyrics and catchy melodies reach listeners on all paths of life. The authentic, heartfelt nature of his songs have won him Songwriter of the Year at both the West Coast Songwriter’s Association and the SoCo Songwriter Competition. He has also received the Nashville Next Level Songwriter award and more.
Valentine has sold over 20,000 albums and performed more than 1,500 concerts, all without a record label, and solely with the support of devoted groups of fans and friends who grow in number after every performance.
This will be Valentine’s third performance at Peace. He will participate in the 10 a.m. worship service Sunday, March 26, at Peace.
Bertelsen said Peace is part of the United Methodist Church, which has a focus on being a community of faith that actively accepts all people.
She also noted that a key strength of Peace is an open congregation of all sexual orientations, gender presentations, religions and ethnicities. Peace maintains a community outreach through ministry, music, and progressive Christianity.
No tickets are required for the concert. Instead, Peace Community Church has elected to support OutFront Minnesota with a freewill offering to be collected at the concert.
OutFront Minnesota’s mission is to create a state where LGBTQIA+ people are free to be who they are, love who they love and live without fear of violence, harassment or discrimination.
Peace Community of Faith is located at 5050 Hodgson Road in Shoreview.
To watch Valentine’s music videos, visit his website at https://www.bobbyjovalentine.com/video/.
To learn more about Peace Community Church, visit https://peaceumc.com/.
