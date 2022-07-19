“This is not just a building, it’s an art building,” Kathie Cafesjian Baradaran said.
The Cafesjian Art Trust (CAT) is opening a new art museum this fall at 4600 Churchill St. in Shoreview.
Scholars, art lovers, students and the general public will be able to study and enjoy the private collection of art lover and philanthropist Gerard Cafesjian.
Among the approximately 3,000 pieces constituting the permanent collection of the new museum is studio glass by Dale Chihuly, Toots Zynsky, Stanislav Libensky and Jaroslava Brychtová, and modern and contemporary artwork by Arshile Gorky, Victor Vasarely, Georges Braque and many other world-renowned artists.
CAT trustee Cafesjian Baradaran, Gerard’s daughter, said the building is being renovated on both the inside and the outside.
“Glass tiles are going on the outside of the building, which is really going to transform the look of the building,” the North Oaks resident said. “I want people to know immediately that they are not in Kansas anymore when they walk through the building.”
The renovation plan, designed by Mohagan Hansen, creates a 20,000-square-foot space for the new museum.
This includes:
• A lobby installation of Cafesjian Chandelier, 1998, by Dale Chihuly.
• 5,000 square feet of exhibition space.
• A special room adjacent to the exhibition space for the installation of Pergola Ceiling, 1999, by Dale Chihuly.
• A library and reading room.
• A catering kitchen and events space.
• Modernized offices for the museum staff.
• A sensory-friendly quiet room.
Renovations to the outside of the museum include a new parking lot, native plantings, and a 1,000-square-foot garden seating on the museum grounds.
Sitting Figures, a sculpture by Lynn Chadwick, and a kinetic aluminum and glass sculpture, The Glassinator, by Andrew Carson, will be installed in the front of the museum.
The executive director of the new CAT Museum, Andy Schlauch, was formerly the executive director of the Chihuly Collection in St. Petersburg, Florida. Schlauch will curate exhibits, provide tours and oversee programming.
“I want people in the community to feel they can engage with us, explore our exhibits — including this magnificent collection of studio glass — and hopefully understand that art is exciting,” Schlauch said. “We see ourselves as educators, bringing the art to the community in a more personal setting.”
The inaugural exhibit is planned to showcase the artwork of Dale Chihuly and highlight the 30-year friendship between Gerard and Chihuly.
“They kept track of all of their correspondence and kept it over the years, so we’ll be able to have a large display of that,” Schlauch said.
The second exhibit, Highlights of the Cafesjian Art Trust Museum Collection, will feature works that span mediums and styles, including paintings, sculptures and decorative art objects from the permanent collection.
“The CAT’s special, intimate space offers an opportunity where visitors can echo Gerard Cafesjian’s own journey, discovering the beauty of modern and contemporary art and especially studio art glass, and engaging with the artist and work in a larger context,” Cafesjian Baradaran said. “I’m so proud we’ve finally built this collection the home it deserves and look forward to sharing it with everyone.”
For more information, go to www.cafesjianarttrust.org.
