SHOREVIEW — The Cafesjian Art Trust (CAT) is opening a free museum. For the first time, scholars, art lovers, students and the general public will be able to study and enjoy its world-class collection of contemporary and modern art, including a large collection of studio art glass. The CAT Museum, located at 4600 Churchill Street in Shoreview, will open to the public for reserved, guided tours on Oct. 13. Reservations are now available at cafesjianarttrust.org.

Cafesjian Art Trust Trustee Kathie Cafesjian Baradaran, daughter of philanthropist and art collector Gerard Cafesjian, said, “I’m so proud to open the doors at our new CAT museum starting this October;  this moment has been a decade in the making, and we’re thrilled to be putting my father’s collection on display at last.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.