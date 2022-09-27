SHOREVIEW — The Cafesjian Art Trust (CAT) is opening a free museum. For the first time, scholars, art lovers, students and the general public will be able to study and enjoy its world-class collection of contemporary and modern art, including a large collection of studio art glass. The CAT Museum, located at 4600 Churchill Street in Shoreview, will open to the public for reserved, guided tours on Oct. 13. Reservations are now available at cafesjianarttrust.org.
Cafesjian Art Trust Trustee Kathie Cafesjian Baradaran, daughter of philanthropist and art collector Gerard Cafesjian, said, “I’m so proud to open the doors at our new CAT museum starting this October; this moment has been a decade in the making, and we’re thrilled to be putting my father’s collection on display at last.”
“The CAT offers an opportunity for visitors to echo my father’s own journey, discovering the beauty of modern and contemporary art — and especially studio art glass,” she noted.
The inaugural exhibition, “A Lasting Friendship, Gerard Cafesjian and Dale Chihuly,” runs from the museum’s opening through March 19, 2023, and will showcase the artwork of Dale Chihuly and the decades-long friendship between Gerard Cafesjian and the artist.
One of the unique aspects of the inaugural exhibit is the copious amount of correspondence and other ephemera that exist as a testament to the friendship between the two men. In addition to faxes and other letters, the show features informal drawings, often done on table linens from dinners or lunches that Chihuly and Cafesjian enjoyed together.
The approximately 3,000 pieces that make up the permanent collection of the CAT include studio glass by international artists, with works by Dale Chihuly, Mary Ann ‘Toots’ Zynsky, Stanislav Libenský and Jaroslava Brychtová, and modern and contemporary artwork by Arshile Gorky, Victor Vasarely, Georges Braque and many other world-renowned artists.
Future exhibits in 2023 and 2024 will be:
Highlights of the Cafesjian Art Trust Collection: April 8 – Oct. 18, 2023
Fooling the Eye: Optics of Vasarely and Kuhn: Nov. 3 – May 5, 2024
The museum plan, designed by Mohagan Hansen, includes a stunning lobby installation of Cafesjian Chandelier, 1994, by Dale Chihuly; 5,000 square feet of exhibition space; a special room adjacent to the exhibition space for the installation of Pergola Ceiling, 1999, by Dale Chihuly; a library and reading room; a catering and events space; modernized offices for the museum staff; and a sensory-friendly quiet room.
The museum will be open Thursday through Saturday and will be open for group tours by reservation. Visitors can reserve a space on guided public tours at 10 a.m., 1 p.m., and 3 p.m. each day. Tours may be scheduled online at cafesjianarttrust.org or by calling 612-359-8991.
The Cafesjian Art Trust Museum is located at 4600 Churchill St. in Shoreview. For more, visit cafesjianarttrust.org.
