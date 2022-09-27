Area food shelves seeing need continue to rise

Area food shelves have been experiencing a return of food insecurity to the levels of when the pandemic began.

 Aaron Doucett | Unsplash Photography

Many food shelves in the North Metro are seeing the number of visitors continue to increase and are struggling to keep up with demand. That’s a trend that likely isn’t going to go away anytime soon. 

“What we have been experiencing has been a return of food insecurity to the levels of when the pandemic began,” said Perry Petersen, executive director of the White Bear Area Food Shelf (WBAFS). “Some of the larger agencies that we work with, Hunger Solutions, Second Harvest, the Food Group, have indicated that it’s going to get worse heading into the fall and this winter.

