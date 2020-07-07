Rotary District 5960 named the Arden Hills Shoreview Rotary Club medium-sized Club of the Year for the 2019-20 year. The district includes about 70 Rotary clubs in the St. Paul area, southeast Minnesota and western Wisconsin.
The club was also recognized as the Club of the Year in the International Service category for medium-sized clubs. The current international project of the Arden Hills Shoreview Rotary Club is the Pushpa Sewing School in the small indigenous village in Amaravathi, India. The Rotary Project provided funds to establish the sewing school and support initial operations while it becomes self-supporting. After six months of training, the young women will have opportunities for employment while they would otherwise be dependent on seasonal agricultural labor.
An international Rotary project in Nigeria for clean water, sanitation and hygiene in schools is being planned by the club. The new project will fund groundwater wells, pumps and the infrastructure and training for five rural schools in southern Nigeria.
Additional achievements include an increase in membership to 34 members; increased giving to the Rotary Foundation, and community partnerships with local nonprofit organizations and schools through volunteering and donations. Some of the local groups with whom the Rotary Club partners are: Northeast Youth and Family Services, Salvation Army, Ralph Reeder Food Shelf, Bridging, Solid Ground and Mounds View School District.
Recently, after the COVID-19 pandemic prevented in-person meetings, the Rotary Club helped to form the Suburban Ramsey Emergency Coalition with other service clubs and community foundations. The coalition has raised funds, awarded grants and performed volunteer work to assist neighbors affected by the pandemic.
The Arden Hills Shoreview Rotary Club ordinarily meets weekly at Flaherty’s Arden Bowl on Tuesday mornings. Due to COVID-19, meetings are being held on Zoom, with weekly speakers on local and regional issues. For more information, visit ardenhillsshoreviewrotary.org.
