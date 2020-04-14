April is National Distracted Driving Month
Distracted driving is any activity that diverts attention from safe driving. This includes talking on your phone, eating and drinking, talking to people in your vehicle or fiddling with the entertainment or navigation system. The Minnesota Toward Zero Deaths Enforcement effort will be focused on distracted driving from April 6 to April 30. Key prevention tip: Don’t hold your phone in your hand while driving, including while you are stopped at a traffic light.

