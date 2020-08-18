The Suburban Ramsey Emergency Coalition has received a $10,000 donation from an anonymous donor designated for housing support for Black or African American families in the Suburban Ramsey County communities served by the coalition. The coalition will select one or more eligible nonprofit service providers to receive the funds to be used for that purpose.
Anyone may add donations of any amount to this designated grant for housing assistance for Black or African American families. Donations may be made online to givemn.org at Suburban Ramsey COVID-19 Response Fund and dedicate your donation to Black Family Housing Assistance or mail a check with notation for Black Family Housing Assistance to the Shoreview Community Foundation at 5845 St. Albans Court, Shoreview, MN 55126. Donations for this designated grant must be received by Aug. 24.
Any donor may direct their contributions to any other basic human need or service, specific geographic areas or populations such as youth, elders, families or people of color. Any designated fund must be within the scope of the coalition’s mission and guiding principles to serve most vulnerable neighbors who are affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. A donor-directed grant must be at least $10,000 as a single donation or pooled donations submitted at the same time.
The Suburban Ramsey Emergency Coalition is a partnership of 13 local service clubs (Lions, Rotary, Kiwanis and Optimists), Roseville Area Community Foundation and Shoreview Community Foundation. Over $80,000 in donations have been received by the coalition and is being used for grants to local nonprofit service providers for food insecurity and housing instability.
For more information about the Suburban Ramsey Emergency Coalition, visit suburbanramseycoalition.org
— Submitted
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.