In early September, the Mounds View Schools Education Foundation (MVSEF) hosted its flagship event, Rock the School House — a fundraiser supporting the students in the Mounds View School District. After a year of “going virtual” due to the pandemic, community members, parents and Mounds View District staff were eager to gather in person to support the foundation’s efforts.
It was a successful evening of fundraising; nearly $65,000 was committed to support a broad range of programs for students throughout the schools, including the Intentional Social Interaction events and the Music Instrument and Equity Promise Scholarship programs.
“We appreciate the extraordinary generosity of contributors to the silent and live auctions as well as fund-our-mission,” said Erik Rasmussen, president of the MVSEF board of trustees. “It was special to be back in person, and we are exceptionally grateful for the support received by those in attendance as well as the contributions by those in advance of the event.”
Guests had the opportunity to participate in the popular wine and spirits toss, sponsored by Jim and Shelley Diffley of Edina Realty. In addition, this year a fashion illustrator was added and was an extraordinary success. Sketch artist Claire Ward graciously sketched guests until the conclusion of the event. It was an evening of fun but, most importantly, an opportunity to raise awareness and support for programs funded by the MVSEF.
The Mounds View Schools Education Foundation’s mission is to engage our community to invest in excellence in Mounds View Public Schools. The MVSEF serves students at schools within Arden Hills, Mounds View, New Brighton, North Oaks, Roseville, Shoreview and Vadnais Heights. Learn more at mvsef.org.
— From the Mounds View Schools Education Foundation
