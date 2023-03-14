The One Community of Many Colors art contest for area fourth graders was established in 1994 in recognition of Martin Luther King Day.

This year the Shoreview Human Rights Commission (HRC) received 292 posters from fourth grade students at Emmet D. Williams, Island Lake, Oak Hill Montessori, St. Odilia and Turtle Lake. Students were asked to create posters that show people of different races and cultures interacting positively together. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.