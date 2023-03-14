The One Community of Many Colors art contest for area fourth graders was established in 1994 in recognition of Martin Luther King Day.
This year the Shoreview Human Rights Commission (HRC) received 292 posters from fourth grade students at Emmet D. Williams, Island Lake, Oak Hill Montessori, St. Odilia and Turtle Lake. Students were asked to create posters that show people of different races and cultures interacting positively together.
The top three finalists are as follows:
• First place: Claire Walburg, of Turtle Lake Elementary School.
• Second place: Ishvari Kulkarni, of Island Lake Elementary School.
• Third place: Anya Maloney, of Turtle Lake Elementary School.
The other winners are Emma Schleper (fourth place), Will Cool (fifth place), Stella Terrell (sixth place), Abby Schaps (seventh place), Seda Kindler (eighth place), Maya Anderson (ninth place) and Julia Berger (10th place). The students who received honorable mentions are Jadyn Starr, Cassidy Vang, Louisa Choi, Wence Breen, Gretchen Mensack, Sydney Sutten, Kelenn Perkins, Nora Mielke, Melissa Huang and Soham Jain.
Co-Chair and longtime HRC member Julie B. Williams noted that posters are judged on the expression of theme, clarity of message, quality of the art, usage of the paper area and spelling. “While judging the contest, commission members are unaware of the artists’ names, nationality, gender or school,” she said.
Mayor Sue Denkinger said the 20 winning posters are on display at the Shoreview Community Center. People can also view the posters online at https://bit.ly/3mNwxNZ.
