When the Shoreview City Council honors winners of the Human Rights Commission (HRC) annual poster contest, it’s usually standing room only in council chambers.
But a winter storm and COVID-19 kept the room nearly empty at the Feb. 22 City Council meeting.
“Every year, prior to COVID, this was one of the best-attended council meetings,” HRC’s longtime member Julie B. Williams said. “Over the years, many council members have told me that this is their favorite meeting.”
The One Community of Many Colors art contest for fourth graders was established in 1994 in recognition of Martin Luther King Day.
“Students are asked to create a poster that includes people of different races and cultures engaged in positive activity,” Williams said. “The purpose of this contest is to encourage young people to interact more freely and comfortably with those whom they view as different from themselves. And to experience the value of diversity.”
This year, five schools participated: Emmet D. Williams, Turtle Lake Elementary, Island Lake Elementary, St. Odilia School and Oak Hill Montessori.
“We had a grand total of 259 posters,” Williams said. “We actually review all of the posters and then have the difficult task of picking out 20 winners — first through tenth place, and 10 honorable mentions.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.