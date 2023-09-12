Annual North Oaks rummage sale is right around the corner

The annual North Oaks rummage sale is Sept. 16 and 17. North Oaks residents are encouraged to bring rummage sale donations to the fall drop-off from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9. at the Shoreview Ice Arena, 877 West Highway 96 in Shoreview. As always asks the North Oaks community for donations of gently used items. Your contributions ensure the success of rummage sale and all proceeds are used to help fund vital programs at Children’s Minnesota.
The guild regrets that some items cannot be sold at the sale so those will not be accepted at the drop-off. Disposal fees for items that cannot be sold reduce the contribution to CHA. Please consult the guild website www.northoaksrummagesale.org and the flyer in this newspaper for items welcomed and those that cannot be sold.
Furniture donations are greatly appreciated
Please call Jennifer Martini, no later than Tuesday, Sept. 5, to schedule a pick up on Sept. 9. This is for pick-up of furniture only, just in North Oaks. Tax donation receipts are provided for all donations.
Get involved as a volunteer
Go to the Volunteer tab on the website to access the sign up Genius link to volunteer for rummage sale and set-up activities.
Tell family, friends, and neighbors about the sale
The North Oaks sale is certainly one of the largest charity rummage sales in the metro area and extremely well organized. The sale features well designated departments with merchandise beautifully displayed, sized, sorted, tested and priced. This is the epitome of re-using, recycling, and reducing discards to landfills.
Community support is important to help offset sale expenses, tax deductible cash donations are welcome at any time. Please consult the website www.northoaksrummagesale.org. for additional information.
Visit the website, like us on Facebook at North Oaks Rummage Sale, donate, volunteer and shop. All proceeds benefit programs at Children’s Minnesota which are supported by Children’s Hospital Association (CHA). “Making a Difference … One Child at a Time.”
