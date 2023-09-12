Annual North Oaks rummage sale is right around the corner

(From left) North Oaks Children’s Hospital Association Guild II members Kelly Knutson and Cathie Gatto volunteer their time at one of the craft stations during the annual rummage sale held at the Shoreview Ice Arena. 

 Contributed

The annual North Oaks rummage sale is Sept. 16 and 17. North Oaks residents are encouraged to bring rummage sale donations to the fall drop-off from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9. at the Shoreview Ice Arena, 877 West Highway 96 in Shoreview. As always asks the North Oaks community for donations of gently used items. Your contributions ensure the success of  rummage sale and all proceeds are used to help fund vital programs at Children’s Minnesota.

The guild regrets that some items cannot be sold at the sale so those will not be accepted at the drop-off. Disposal fees for items that cannot be sold reduce the contribution to CHA. Please consult the guild website www.northoaksrummagesale.org and the flyer in this newspaper for items welcomed and those that cannot be sold.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.