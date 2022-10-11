Press Publications recently interviewed Shoreview resident John Miller about his book, “Bootstrap Entrepreneur: How Grit, Faith, and Help from a Chippewa Tribe Built a Technology Company — A Business Memoir.” Miller recalls how his company became a success. Turtle Mountain Corporation (TMC) started in North Dakota in 1974 by manufacturing computer memory. A few years later it pivoted to manufacturing a variety of electronic components and equipment for large customers like IBM, Honeywell and 3M. 

 

