Press Publications recently interviewed Shoreview resident John Miller about his book, “Bootstrap Entrepreneur: How Grit, Faith, and Help from a Chippewa Tribe Built a Technology Company — A Business Memoir.” Miller recalls how his company became a success. Turtle Mountain Corporation (TMC) started in North Dakota in 1974 by manufacturing computer memory. A few years later it pivoted to manufacturing a variety of electronic components and equipment for large customers like IBM, Honeywell and 3M.
Q: Tell us a little about yourself.
A: I am 87 years old and live in Shoreview. I was born and raised in Underwood, North Dakota. I studied mechanical engineering at North Dakota State University and received a reserve officer commission in the U.S. Army. Starting in 1958, at a time when the Twin Cities region was the world’s foremost technology hub, I spent a decade with UNIVAC where I led engineering and manufacturing teams for groundbreaking computer designs commissioned by the U.S. Navy. I joined a new technology startup, Atron and started Turtle Mountain Corporation (TMC) with one customer, an end-of-life product, and no capital. Weathering a recession, inflation, and upheavals in the tech industry, the company earned the trust of major customers like IBM, Honeywell, and 3M and created hundreds of jobs for a generation of families on and around the Turtle Mountain Reservation. In 2000, I sold my business for close to $20 million. I was also inducted into the North Dakota Entrepreneur Hall of Fame in 2004. My wife, Pat, passed away at age 83, was my college sweetheart and we have three children — Lisa, Mike and Kristin. Also, we have eight grandchildren — Dylan Wheeler, Morgan Grace Kelly, Mitchell John Wheeler, Lexi Wheeler, Rachel Miller, Casey Miller, Ryann Kelly and Taylor Ann Kelly.
Q: What inspired you to write this book?
A: Friends and family encouraged me to write a book. Eventually I thought I might have a good story. I needed a ghostwriter and found Christina Schweighofer, an award-winning journalist and memoir ghostwriter in Los Angeles. She helps people turn their life and business stories into inspiring books.
Q: Provide a brief overview of the book.
A: “Bootstrap Entrepreneur” is an inspiring true story packed with entertaining anecdotes. It includes little-known facts about World War II projects leading to the birth of the modern computer and events that impacted the quality movement. Well researched, it uncovers the hidden history of America’s computer revolution. The book is a business memoir that holds valuable lessons for every budding entrepreneur on topics like employee engagement, customer satisfaction, product-market fit, sales, working with bankers and lawyers, and quality management. “Bootstrap Entrepreneur” is a must-read for leaders seeking inspiration, founders looking for ideas, and for anyone who enjoys a fascinating story about American ingenuity and can-do spirit.
Q: What do you hope readers will gain from “Bootstrap Entrepreneur?”
A: I hope readers will gain from my experience. The book details a lot of challenges for entrepreneurs.
Q: Where can Press readers find the book?
A: The book is available online at Amazon and Barnes and Noble. The book can also be ordered everywhere books are sold in multiple formats — hardcover, paperback, eBook and Audible.
Q: Do you have plans for future books?
A: No. This is my first and last book.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.