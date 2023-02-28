St. Odilia Catholic Church received an immaculate gift — the Heritage edition of The St. John's Bible.
St. Odilia's is excited to share this gift with the community. The church will host a live presentation from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Monday, March 6.
Tim Ternes, director of The Saint John’s Bible at the Hill Museum & Manuscript Library at Saint John’s University in Collegeville, Minnesota, will introduce guests to the story behind the making of The Saint John’s Bible and explore the tools, methods and materials used in the creating the Bible’s original folios.
“I've done thousands of presentations — and that's not an understatement,” Ternes said. “It's very interactive, and I get the audience talking to each other about several artworks in The St. John's Bible. It's a multimedia, multi-engaging presentation.”
The original handmade version of The St. John's Bible was commissioned in 1998 by the Benedictine monks at St. John's Abbey and University to mark the 21st century. The project was completed in 2011. It was designed under the direction of Donald Jackson, calligrapher for the British royal family.
“It took 23 artists and a team of 11 theologians 15 years to create this one single work of art,” Ternes said. “The original manuscript was written on calfskin vellum, which is the way it was done hundreds of years ago.”
According to Ternes, the Heritage edition of The St. John's Bible took seven years to complete. The John Roberts Company in Coon Rapids was the printing company used for the Heritage edition.
“We digitalized every single page,” Ternes said. “We took the original manuscript pages and held them side by side with the printed pages and recreated the look, the size, the feel and even the texture of the gold on the reproduction.”
St. Odilia Catholic Church received this gift from the John Roberts Company.
“In early December, we received a call from John Roberts and we discerned it as a community and it was not a difficult conversation and we were all very excited,” said Rev. Erich Rutten of St. Odilia Catholic Church. “We thought it was a wonderful Christmas gift for us.”
“They had an extra copy and they were wondering what to do with it, because it should not be sitting in a closet,” Parish Administrator Rick Storms added. “They decided on our parish because their former president, Bob Keene Sr., was a parishioner here who passed away 10 years ago.”
There are seven volumes of The St. John's Bible. Rutten said the first weekend the Bible was on display at St. Odilia's, there was a lot of curiosity from the congregation.
“After Mass, we had it on display and I wouldn't call it a mob, but we had a circle of people looking at it for quite a while,” Rutten said. “There is a way when you interact with art, the text and the proclamation that it is a dynamic sense of really encountering the divine.”
Rutten noted that one dimension of The St. John's Bible is its true beauty.
“It's meant to pull you in,” Rutten said. “It's unifying and so many things are dividing us today and we need something to unify us.”
Rutten said the church community is excited about the event coming up at St. Odilia's.
“What we're excited about is to receive it for our own faith family and community — our adults, our children, our school,” Rutten said. “But it's also because we know that our church can be a place for Shoreview and our broader community to experience it.”
Ternes explained that The St. John's Bible is a gigantic communal book designed to bring people in and shared by everyone.
“This presentation is an invitation to come together with others, look at the art and have questions. And when you have questions, it often leads to conversations. And conversations lead to community.”
