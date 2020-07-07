Allen begins tenure as new Bethel president

July marks the first official month on the job for Ross Allen, the sixth president of Bethel University.
Allen comes to Bethel from Azusa Pacific University, a private Christian university in California. He is no stranger to the Arden Hills school, however. Both he and his wife, Annie, are Bethel graduates, classes of 1984 and 1986, respectively.
Allen said that his four years as a student at Bethel “really shaped me” and will now inform his tenure as president.
“As a student, you don’t really study the mission and what Bethel is about. You experience it,” he said. “So then to come back … It’s so clear that Bethel did exactly what their objective is, which is to help you grow in your faith, live a life glorifying God and make an impact on your neighbor.”
Now, Allen wants to ensure that same mission reaches current and future generations of Bethel students.
“I’m anxious to give that back and make sure we continue to do those things,” he said.
Prior to his tenure as president of Azusa Pacific, Allen spent 25 years at Medtronic.
“Much of that was what’s classically called turnaround, so really stepping into organizations that needed to reassess where they’re going to get clear about what they’re trying to achieve and then rallying the organization around that,” he said. “I don’t like that term (turnaround) — because if you’re turning around, you’re going back to something that got you where you are, but stepping into an organization that some would call distressed … I actually did that seven times at Medtronic, and then Azusa Pacific was like that as well.”
Those skills and knowledge, Allen said, will help guide him throughout his new role at Bethel.
“I gained the experience of stepping in and assessing the organization, evaluating what is really core about it, and then assessing what’s working well and what areas it needs to double down on,” he said. “From a positive standpoint, what are areas that are holding the organization back from excelling and achieving its mission most effectively.”
The COVID-19 pandemic makes for an uncertain time for higher education institutions, and Allen said that Bethel, like many other colleges and universities, is under transformation. “It (the pandemic) certainly accelerates some of the discussion about the transformation and innovation going on,” he said, adding that his predecessor, retired president Jay Barnes, has been instrumental in what could have otherwise been a rocky transition.
“Jay has been so, so gracious. He pulled me in early, actually. Because of COVID, I wrapped up my assignment (at Azusa Pacific), so I was able to be freed up, and Jay pulled me in, actually in mid-March, right when everything was starting.”
Although it is far from ideal, Allen said, having to hold meetings virtually comes with a few benefits.
“You can make a lot of introductions quickly, including with people who aren’t geographically close,” he explained. “I’ve done a lot of listening and have been able to begin to identify and articulate what we’ll focus on and what initiatives we’re going to take to help us move forward most effectively.”
Allen also said that the uncertainty created by the COVID-19 pandemic also provides significant opportunities, which he is eager to use to move Bethel forward.
“One of the things that I’ve seen about Bethel is just the great community, especially as a faith community. Both my wife and I have been surprised at how strong that community is, and what a great opportunity it is to step in and move the organization forward, especially in a time where community is so critical,” he said. “I’m really excited about that, and the organization seems ready. It’s a crazy time to step in, but I’m looking forward to that and building on the great traditions that Bethel has.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.