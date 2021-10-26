SHOREVIEW – Incarnation Lutheran Church will host All Hands On Hope Oct. 28 to Nov. 1 at Incarnation Lutheran Church in Shoreview.
This is the 14th Feed My Starving Children (FMSC) MobilePack event. The goal this year is for 2,810 volunteers to pack 614,304 meals, which will feed 1,683 children around the world for one year. Meals will be packed on site at Incarnation Lutheran Church and loaded into a semitrailer parked at the church throughout the packing weekend. From there, the meals will travel and be distributed through FMSC partners located in 70 countries across the globe.
Since the church hosted its first FMSC MobilePack in 2007, more than 27,000 people have volunteered to pack Feed My Starving Children meals during 13 FMSC MobilePacks. Over 7.5 million meals have been packed and sent to feed hungry children across the globe through Incarnation’s annual pack. In April of 2021, FMSC partnered with Incarnation to host a trial packing event to help them prepare for new configurations and practices required to ensure safety for all involved as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. All those practices will be in place during this MobilePack.
The public is invited to sign up in advance to pack meals at this free event. Food-packing takes place in two-hour shifts, with adults and children (age 5 and up) filling and sealing bags at work stations. Volunteers are organized in packing stations that can accommodate up to 10 people. If you register with fewer than 10 people, you may be contacted by a volunteer coordinator to determine if you are comfortable packing with additional volunteers at your station; if you have more than 10 in your group, you will be split into two packing stations with effort made to assign your group to adjacent stations. Incarnation is requiring all volunteers to wear masks, regardless of vaccination status.
To learn more about the event and to sign up to volunteer for a shift to pack food, or to make a financial donation to help pay for the packed ingredients, go to www.incarnationmn.org/serve/ministry-partners/hunger-ministries/fmsc/or contact tDirector of Engagement and Service Becky Benson at bbenson@incarnationmn.org or 651-560-7058.
— From press release
