With three new multifamily developments pending in Shoreview, a text amendment to Chapter 200 of the city code will allow the city to offer incentives to developers who provide affordable housing.
“The Met Council has estimated that Shoreview will need approximately 69 new affordable housing units between now and 2030,” Senior Planner Allison Eddins said.
Eddins said the city offers a first-time homebuyer a down payment assistance program, manufactured home improvement program and home improvement loan program. The Economic Development Authority (EDA) has worked with city staff to develop an inclusionary housing policy to address affordable housing.
“The text amendment takes in the language in the policy and gives it more teeth by adding it to code,” said Tom Simonson, assistant city manager and community development director. “The City Council will review and formally act on the inclusionary housing policy requirements in the next two months.”
According to Eddins, developers will have the option to pay a fee instead of providing affordable units. This fee will be assessed on an annual basis by referring to the Shoreview administrative fee schedule. The developer will be charged a one-time fee for every unit of affordable housing that is not built. Developers who use the fee in lieu are not eligible for the development and financial incentives offered by the city.
The development and financial incentives offered will be subject to approval through the application process. These include:
•Funding from the Affordable Housing Trust Fund.
•Tax increment financing (TIF) or tax abatement.
•Density bonus for each affordable unit above the minimum required.
•Lot size reduction.
•Lot width reduction.
•Lot coverage increase.
•Development fee deferment.
Shoreview resident Beth Jackson was one of eight people who spoke during a public hearing regarding the text amendment at the July 18 City Council meeting.
“The text amendment would give the developers permission to increase the number of developed units and decrease lot sizes, which would negatively impact the natural resources and existing neighborhoods,” Jackson said. “Not only that, but the developer, as I understand, can opt to improve these impacts and not even offer affordable housing in the development being constructed. Instead, they can effectively pay to break existing zoning regulations by putting money into a fund. It feels like permission for developers to break the rules by hurting existing neighborhoods.”
“Until we do this, there are no rules that say they have to build affordable units,” Mayor Sandy Martin responded.
Simonson noted that the city is not providing any guarantees to the developers and will work with incentives on a case-by-case basis.
“This approach is being tried by a number of cities, and it's been very effective and developers are participating in it,” Martin said. “Shoreview's being very proactive to adopt this policy and to have a way if a developer says, 'No, I'm not going to do it,' they're going to have to contribute a certain amount to a fund. The way we're setting it up is the city will use that money to subsidize affordable housing in another development.”
Council Member John Doan asked Simonson about the perspective of the developers.
Simonson said developers want to know what the city rules are and don't want to be surprised while going through the process. “Many are supportive of providing affordable housing, and they understand that this is just a part of doing business.”
Simonson also noted that the city wants the policy in place when individual projects are examined in the coming months by the Planning Commission and City Council. The council unanimously approved the text amendment.
“It's such an important policy to have within this community,” Doan said. “From my perspective and my understanding, inclusionary zoning isn't something that a developer looks forward to having to do. It's a tool that we have as a city to ensure that we have some teeth in requiring that affordable units are part of larger developments. I want to make sure that this isn't seen as some sort of benefit or incentive for developers to come in and give them more power, because I think it's just the opposite.”
The next Shoreview City Council meeting is at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15, in the Shoreview Room at the Community Center, 4600 Victoria St. N., in Shoreview.
