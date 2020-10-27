Where do you live?
I live in White Bear Lake with my wife Jen and various members of our blended family of six children.
Where did you grow up?
I grew up in Bloomington, Minnesota.
What was it like growing up as the son of a famous musician, Doc Evans?
When your father is famous jazz musician, that means growing up surrounded by music, art and literature. Growing up, we had quite the musical family: my father on cornet, piano and cello; my mom playing the cello as well; and my older brother, Jeff, played the violin; I played the trumpet and my younger brother, Mark—as I often joked—played the radio. Actually, he played the trumpet for several years before quitting to focus on the theater. It wasn’t well known outside of the Minneapolis area, but my father had a love for classical music. He founded and conducted the Bloomington (Minnesota) Symphony Orchestra, which continues yet today. My mother and older brother both played with the orchestra.
Over the years, I’ve come to realize that my father has impacted me in profound ways, which continues today. The interests that bring joy to my life were his interests as well. I learned to love both jazz and classical music because of him. I learned to draw and went to art school because of him. I became a writer because of my love of reading that he inspired. I even recently taught my children to fly fish, just as my father had taught me. And finally, I have learned that a sacrifice made for family, is not really a sacrifice after all.
Tell us a little about your background in marketing/advertising?
I’ve written in advertising and marketing as a copywriter for nearly two decades, working with clients such as 3M, Medtronic, Piper Jaffray and Minneapolis Oxygen. I’m also a soccer coach for the St. Croix Soccer Club.
Why did you decide to write a book?
I’ve always been a reader and wanted to write something that I’d like to read. The spark came at a New Year’s Eve party where a state patrol investigator was there sharing some amazing anecdotes. I remember thinking, “I could write a book about this.” So I did.
Was it something you always wanted to do?
Yes, I often considered writing a book. Maybe when you’re named after Edgar Allan Poe, it was meant to happen.
Who is your favorite author or authors?
I think my acknowledgement in Abnormally Abbey says it perfectly: And lastly, to authors John Sandford and Stephen King. Your brilliant storytelling (demonstrated by the fact I could never put your books down) inspired me to begin writing in the first place.
What inspired you to write a teen mystery novel?
I’d written two thrillers (unpublished), but I’d wanted to write something my teenaged daughter Abbey could read. I named the main character after her and decided to make it a spooky, but fun book. I love mixing scary with humor. They pair very well. I was also inspired by the ghosts we shared the house with.
What’s Abnormally Abbey about?
Being a spook magnet is not as glamorous as it sounds.
There's something seriously wrong with the summer camp 14-year old Abbey is sent to. It's not just the troubled kids, or the clueless camp counselors or even all the ghosts—yeah, the ghosts have found her there too—but now there's a mysterious symbol that keeps appearing at all the worst moments. Abbey is not a happy camper.
But she is a fighter and can go from princess to warrior when there's a mystery to solve. As long as Abbey has her 80s music, there's no one—alive or dead—that's going to stop her. So, bring on the dead people, spooks and spirits. This girl ain't afraid of no ghost.
Abnormally Abbey is a ghost story, but it’s also the story of a teenage girl who finds the strength to stand up for herself and become so much more than she ever expected.
Are your other books geared to a teen audience?
Not all of them. I like to write adult thrillers too. But I recently finished another teen book titled Anomaly. It’s about a teenage boy who believes he’s adopted. He’s tall and thin enough to worry when the wind blows, while the rest of his family more resembles a fire hydrant. His sister convinces him to take a DNA test to show he’s Scottish like the rest of the family. Turns out he’s not only adopted, but he has unknown DNA. That’s when he notices he’s being followed. The book is set in downtown White Bear Lake. I also have the sequel to Abnormally Abbey written, called Class Clown. Who doesn’t like a book about clowns haunting a high school?
Are any of your life experiences reflected in your stories?
Yes, I’ve found a lot of my life experiences have found a home in my novels. Though I no longer live there, my last house was haunted. Let me tell you a true story: I was sitting at the kitchen table writing when I heard something behind me.
Creak.
Since I was alone there shouldn’t be any noises. Yet, something was moving behind me in the kitchen. It was a slow creak that sounded like a cabinet opening ever-so-slowly. I didn’t turn around, but kept writing.
Creak.
I couldn’t help but shiver as I wondered what could be moving behind me. I really didn’t want to turn around. What if I saw someone—or something? I kept trying to write, but my brain wasn’t having it.
Creak.
Not again. I could feel my heart thudding in my chest. It was like my heart wanted to pound its way out just to get away from the creaking sound. I knew how it felt.
“Abbey,” I tried to call out to my real-life daughter who was upstairs. The word barely made a sound as my throat was so dry that my voice sounded like two tree branches rubbing against each other. Knowing she’ll never be able to hear me all the way upstairs, I had no choice. I was going to have to turn around. I grabbed onto the edge of the table with both hands. Sliding my chair back, I pulled my feet underneath and shakily stood up. Then came the hard part. I turned around.
The kitchen was completely empty, but several cabinets were wide open. Cabinets that weren’t open earlier. I walked around the island, looking for whoever—or whatever—had opened the cabinets. But, there wasn’t anyone hiding and no sign of anyone being there. Except for the open cabinets. That wasn’t the only time strange things happened or ghosts appeared. It happened so often I could write a book about it!
What else do you have in the works?
I have a short story publishing Dec. 1 in the anthology, Haunted Yuletide. The publisher is looking to bring back the tradition of Christmas ghost stories. I also have a serial killer thriller that’s set in the Twin Cities publishing in February also from Immortal Works. The back cover copy: Every serial killer has a type. But what if that type is part of a larger, more dangerous agenda?
With virtually identical women being murdered in Minnesota, panic is causing huge political pressure to get the killer off the streets. Celebrated investigator Cade Dawkins is given the hot potato case and hopes to get it wrapped up before the governor has his head. But the killer has his own agenda—one that goes beyond simply murdering knockout blondes. As it becomes a cat and mouse game between killer and investigator, Dawkins begins to realize he just may be the mouse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.