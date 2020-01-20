SAINT PAUL — Secretary of State Steve Simon is reminding Minnesotans about the beginning of absentee voting for the March 3, 2020 Presidential Nomination Primary. The primary will help determine both the Democratic and Republican party candidates for the November general election.
“The presidential nomination primary opens up the selection process and allows more Minnesotans to participate,” said Simon. “Caucuses are limited to a few hours on one evening; this primary will give more people more ways to participate, and over a longer period of time.”
How to request an absentee ballot
Absentee voting started Friday, Jan. 17. Minnesota voters can request an absentee ballot quickly and easily at mnvotes.org using the online application. Absentee Ballot application forms are available in English, Spanish, Hmong, Somali, Vietnamese, Russian, Chinese, Lao, Oromo, Khmer, and Amharic.
Will other people know which party’s ballot I request?
How you voted on the ballot will be secret, but your choice of party ballot will be recorded and made available to the major political parties.
Important deadlines
Voting Absentee by Mail: Minnesotans voting absentee by mail must make sure their ballot is returned on or before March 3, 2020. Ballots returned after March 3 will not be counted. Minnesotans can check the status of their absentee ballot here.
Military and Overseas Voters Minnesotans serving in the military or living abroad—temporarily or indefinitely—can have an absentee ballot sent to them anywhere in the world. Learn more about military and overseas voting here.
Will all parties participate in the presidential nomination primary?
Two major parties, the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party and the Republican Party, will participate; each party has its own ballot with only their candidates.
Will any other offices be on the ballot?
No, only presidential candidates from a major party will appear on the presidential primary ballot. Other offices with a primary will be on the primary ballot in August.
Will there still be precinct caucuses?
Yes, precinct caucuses and local and state nominating conventions will still take place to conduct other party business. 2020 precinct caucuses will be held 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25. Voting locations will be posted at www.mnvotes.org shortly before the caucus date.
Learn more about the presidential nomination primary on the Minnesota Secretary of State website.
From press release
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.