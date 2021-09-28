Anyone eligible to vote in Ramsey County may cast their absentee ballot – either by mail or in person – for the 2021 general election until Monday, Nov. 1.
Sample ballots are available at mnvotes.org.
Voting by mail and returning ballots
Voters can visit ramseycounty.us/VoteByMail to request a ballot. A ballot will be mailed to the voter along with a pre-paid, pre-addressed envelope for returning their completed ballot materials. Voters can track the status of their absentee ballot through the Minnesota Secretary of State’s online ballot tracker.
Ballots returned by mail must be received by the Ramsey County Elections Office by Nov. 2 per state guidelines to be accepted.
Ramsey County voters may also return their ballot in person through Nov. 1 to any location listed below, regardless of their home address. All ballots must be returned inside the building to designated staff who will verify the voter information is complete. Ballots placed in any outdoor document drop boxes or payment boxes will not be accepted.
Days and hours of operation vary by location and are available at ramseycounty.us/VoteByMail.
Ballot return sites include:
• Ramsey County Elections Office - Plato Building, 90 W. Plato Blvd., Suite 160 in Saint Paul.
• Ramsey County Library – Roseville, 2180 Hamline Ave. N. in Roseville.
• Ramsey County Library – Maplewood, 3025 Southlawn Dr. In Maplewood.
• Ramsey County Library – Shoreview, 4560 Victoria St. N. in Shoreview.
• Ramsey County Library – White Bear Lake, 2150 2nd St. In White Bear Lake.
• Ramsey County Government Center East (downtown Saint Paul), 160 East Kellogg Blvd. In Saint Paul.
Voters cannot register or request an absentee ballot at any ballot return location, other than the Elections Office.
Voting in person
In-person absentee voting is now available for all eligible Ramsey County voters at the county’s Elections Office, located at 90 W. Plato Blvd. in Saint Paul. Ballots do not need to be requested in advance. Voting is available weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through Monday, Oct. 25.
Beginning Tuesday, Oct. 26, the Elections Office will remain open with expanded hours and four additional locations will offer in-person absentee voting:
• Arlington Hills Community Center, 1200 Payne Ave. In Saint Paul.
• First Tee of Twin Cities - Highland National Golf Course, 1403 Montreal Ave. In Saint Paul.
• Frogtown Community Center, 230 Como Ave. in Saint Paul.
• Ramsey County Library – Roseville, 2180 Hamline Ave. N. in Roseville.Hours for all locations are available at ramseycounty.us/VoteInPerson.
Voter registration
Eligible residents may register to vote or update their address online at mnvotes.org through Oct. 12.
Residents may also register when they vote at an in-person absentee voting location or at their polling place on Election Day. Proof of residence is required for in-person registration. A list of approved documentation is available at mnvotes.org.
