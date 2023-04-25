The Larson home, previously owned by Art and Edna Larson, is now home for the Shoreview Historical Society (SHS). The second floor will be used to provide office and storage space for the SHS. The home is located on the northwest corner of Lexington Avenue and County Road I, near Turtle Lake School and the Lake Johanna Fire Station.
A sneak peek into the Shoreview Historical Society’s new home
-
- Updated
- 0
Latest News
- New pilot program helps students master mental health
- Slow Mow May to replace No Mow May
- Local bicycle advocate receives national award
- Washington Square under new ownership
- Trees, trails, trash hot topics in Mahtomedi
- Remember and Honor: Veterans and community members gather for Day of Service
- Lot split comes with required park dedication fee
- Apartment project stalls
Most Popular
Articles
- Friday night lights to debut in 2024
- Middle school students present ‘Annie Jr.’
- Memory-care facility would fit odd-shaped lot
- White Bear Hockey association sues former gambling manager
- Residents weigh in on Highway 61 corridor
- Bear sightings in Birchwood and beyond
- Working with wood helps traumatized cope
- Softball: Cougars win 8-4 at Blaine
- Local supporter of performing arts extends reach
- Music center signage issue ends on good note
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Upcoming Events
-
Apr 26
-
Apr 26
-
Apr 26
-
Apr 27
-
Apr 27
-
Apr 27
Online Poll
What is your favorite sign of spring?
Everyone has their favorite season, but it's hard to beat the sensory enjoyment and relief when spring finally arrives after a long, cold winter.
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.