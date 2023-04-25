The Larson home, previously owned by Art and Edna Larson, is now home for the Shoreview Historical Society (SHS). The second floor will be used to provide office and storage space for the SHS. The home is located on the northwest corner of Lexington Avenue and County Road I, near Turtle Lake School and the Lake Johanna Fire Station.

