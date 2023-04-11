Longtime Shoreview resident Rene McCoy lost her battle with pancreatic cancer on Dec. 1, 2020, but her legacy lives on with the first Monarch Fund 5K run/walk on Sunday, April 23, at Snail Lake Regional Park.
“My wife Rene was an active runner, and ran every day,” said Brian McCoy, Rene’s husband of 39 years. “She loved running at Snail Lake Park. Sometimes she would run in the morning and then she’d walk with somebody in the afternoon or bike ride with somebody in the evening. It was a social connection for her.”
Craig McCoy, Brian’s brother, is managing the event.
“Participants for the kids’ run will get a T-shirt, and they will need to sign up on the website,” Craig said. “For people who don’t want to do the full 5K, which is 3.1 miles, we have another event called a bench walk. It only goes about a mile and ends up where there’s a memorial bench for Rene in
Brian and Rene’s next door neighbor, Mary Marvin, came up with the idea of a bench at Snail Lake Park in honor of Rene.
“Mary and Rene were best friends, and Mary wasn’t a runner, she was a walker,” Brian said. “Mary would be one of the people Rene would walk with after she ran in the morning.”
Craig said he was impressed that Rene would run in inclement weather.
“That never stopped her,” Craig said. “I remember going there a couple of times when it was really nasty. The rain was just pouring down, going sideways and cold. As a runner myself, I don’t like inclement weather. It didn’t matter what the weather was — and her friends were the same way. They were pretty dedicated.”
Rene ran in a lot of local races around the Twin Cities as well as Grandma’s Marathon in Duluth. She would also volunteer at 5K races. She worked as a paraprofessional for 16 years at various school districts.
“She worked with kids 4 to 6 years old and specialized in speech development,” Brian said. “She absolutely loved her job. Back before she was a para, she was the only nonworking woman here, so she was kind of the guardian of our neighborhood. She would also house-sit and walk every dog in the neighborhood.”
Rene and Brian moved to Shoreview in 1988 and raised two sons — Brody and Wyatt. When Rene was diagnosed with cancer, the family came together.
“We did a lot of traveling as a family,” Brian said. “We treated this chance to be together and enjoy the time we had. I know she was feeling like crap, but she would never say it. She was beautiful, small — like 5-foot-1 — but infectious and positive.”
Rene was 60 years old when she passed away. One of her last wishes was to support research that leads to improved cancer treatment options and uncovers factors that contribute to cancer.
The Rene and Brian McCoy Cancer Recovery Research Monarch Fund was created by Rene’s husband, Brian, and their friends to carry on her legacy. Its purpose is to encourage and fund undergraduate students at Hamline University to continue research for this disease that impacts millions of lives.
All race proceeds will go to the Rene and Brian McCoy Cancer Recovery Research Monarch Fund at Hamline University.
