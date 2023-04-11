Longtime Shoreview resident Rene McCoy lost her battle with pancreatic cancer on Dec. 1, 2020, but her legacy lives on with the first Monarch Fund 5K run/walk on Sunday, April 23, at Snail Lake Regional Park.

“My wife Rene was an active runner, and ran every day,” said Brian McCoy, Rene’s husband of 39 years. “She loved running at Snail Lake Park. Sometimes she would run in the morning and then she’d walk with somebody in the afternoon or bike ride with somebody in the evening. It was a social connection for her.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.