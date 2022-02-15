4th-generation cobbler wins prestigious award

Cobbling may be a dying profession, but the tradition is alive and strong at George’s Shoe & Repair in Arden Hills.
Luke George, a fourth-generation cobbler, is one of the best in the business. He recently won the Gold Award in the Silver Cup Contest from the Shoe Service Institute of America (SSIA).
“I was blown away, since it was my first try. I got gold, and that was awesome,” George said. “Since there were four awards this year, I honestly expected to place lower because I knew people in the competition.”
For the competition, George bought two beat-up pairs of shoes that were worn in and started refurbishing them.
“I had to make them look brand new—like they just came off the shelf. It’s a lot of detail and a lot of time,” he said. “They judge detail, balance, the trim and finish of the edge, the stitch lines, and other small details.”
Since the late 1930s, the Silver Cup Contest has recognized excellence in shoe repair craftsmanship. SSIA’s founders recognized that quality craftsmanship is at the core of success in the shoe repair industry and created this contest as a means to recognize it and promote it.
George’s Shoe & Repair has a long history spanning more than 110 years. Luke’s great-grandfather, Joe George, founded the shop in Lebanon in 1905. When he retired, he passed the business along to his son, Said, who ran it for nearly 40 years and moved operations from the Dakotas to St. Paul.
Luke’s dad, Ron, took over the shop more than 40 years ago. Luke and his sister Melissa currently run the shop with their dad.
“My dad would drag us in when we were little to stock shoelaces, polish shoes, stock and dust the shelves. I’ve been full time for about 20 years now,” Luke said. “My sister and I will take it over from my dad sometime in the future and keep the history going.”
Luke said what he likes most about his work is the everyday challenge of new and different projects.
“I never know what’s going to come through the door. I like the challenge of just trying to figure out what’s the best way to go about fixing it and how to make it look awesome,” he said. “It’s also really fun when customers come in wanting to do something different and fun with a shoe. I had a gal come in once who wanted a lime green sole, and that was fun.”
George’s Shoe & Repair is known for saving soles, but Luke said they also repair purses, backpacks, belts and sporting goods.
“I’m happy to keep the family tradition alive of great customer service and good, quality work,” Luke said. “I feel like I’m slowly getting better, and getting this award is such an honor.”
George’s Shoe & Repair has two locations. 3673 Lexington Avenue N. in Arden Hills and 1305 Frontage Road West in Stillwater. For more information, go to www.georgesshoes.com.
