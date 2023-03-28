Cancer is the word no one wants to hear.
March is colon cancer awareness month. Kent and Kathy Smith, of Shoreview, know the importance of having a colonoscopy.
Kathy kept pushing him to get one. He had just turned 50 and had just lost one of his best friends. Kathy told him he should get a colonoscopy in honor of his memory.
“I didn’t want to do it, because there’s not any cancer in my family,” Kent said. “And there’s a stigma, right? That’s a private part that you don’t want people to go in there, and I didn’t want to, so I said, ‘I’m gonna push it off till I’m 60 because I just don’t want to do it.’ There wasn’t any cancer in my family, and I just thought I didn’t need one.”
That all changed when Kent was offered a financial benefit from work — a $25 gift card for getting a colonoscopy.
“That little incentive, which is trivial, is what truly made me go in,” Kent said. “He had to get his colonoscopy by the end of June to get the $25 gift card, and his life was saved,” Kathy added.
After his colonoscopy, Kathy went into the recovery room.
“The doctor came in and said, ‘You have three polyps and a mass and, in my experience, it’s colon cancer,’” Kent said.
“That was not how we saw that appointment going,” Kathy said. “I was proud of him for doing it, and we were going to go to Denny’s to eat afterward, and that would be it. Instead, we got life-changing news. My mind started racing. I started thinking, ‘Is he going to die? Is he never going to meet our grandchildren? Am I going to be a widow?’ It was pure terror.”
Researchers estimate that in the U.S. this year, some 153,000 individuals will be diagnosed with colorectal cancer. The study, which was published by the American Cancer Society this month, states that 13 percent of those cases will be among people under 50. This represents a 9 percent increase since 2020 in that age group.
Kent had a biopsy and was officially diagnosed with colon cancer in June 2018. He had surgery six weeks later to remove 11 to 12 inches of his colon.
“We called the kids, and the kids were silent and in shock,” Kathy said. “The Smith way of dealing with things is through humor. The butt jokes started, and Kent just let them run with it because it made the kids feel better.”
Alex, Kent and Kathy’s youngest son, said he freaked out when he heard that his dad had cancer.
“My mind immediately started going a million miles per hour,” Alex said. “Was he gonna be OK? What stage? What could be done? To be honest, when you hear the news for the first time you always fear the worst, and that’s the scariest part — the unknown.”
Alex continued, “My dad got lucky because his cheapness got the best of him. Over time, we learned to cope and understand what was happening — mostly with humor.”
The Smith’s daughter, Mady, also said they are a family that copes using humor, because it’s easier to joke than face the reality of the situation.
“When I found out Dad had cancer, it felt like my heart fell clean out of my body,” Mady said. “Too many thoughts were racing — is he going to need chemo? Radiation? Surgery? Will he make it? I can’t lose my dad. We’re lucky that he caught it when he did before it spread anywhere else.”
She continued, “After the surgery was finished, I was so relieved I could cry. This feeling came out while telling my dad as he lay in the recovery room with a foot of colon missing, ‘You look like crap!’ but he actually looked the most beautiful I ever saw him, simply for being alive and OK.”
Kent and Kathy’s oldest son, Nathan, described his feelings when he heard his dad had cancer.
“I’m not the kind of person who reacts outwardly,” Nathan said. “Even when I got the call from my parents that dad had cancer, it was no different. I didn’t cry, I didn’t immediately tell anyone, I didn’t get angry. I asked a few questions, maybe made a crude joke or two, and then hung up the phone.”
He said his outward appearance held back a tide of emotions and swirling questions he had in his mind that occupied every second after that phone call.
“Every phone call and text I get to this day is coupled with an anxiety that I’m not sure will ever fade,” Nathan said. “I thought that if I asked the questions in my head all it would do was bring up new worries for my family, so I kept them inside. I was trying to be the strong one, I guess. I cracked jokes and asked the bare minimum of questions to determine the path forward and I kept the rest inside. As a result, I felt completely alone, drowning in that rising tide of emotion. It was a long time before I could talk about the mental ramifications of how I felt openly. Seeking help for the way I was feeling was the best thing I have ever done.”
Kent is cancer-free, and encourages people to get a colonoscopy.
“After my whole ordeal, I tell people to get a colonoscopy when they’re 45 and get it every five years, because I don’t know how old my tumor was when they diagnosed mine at age 50,” Kent said. “But, if I would have waited until I was 60, I’d probably be dead.”
Kent said early detection is the key to surviving colon cancer.
“Sometimes I feel guilty saying I’m a cancer survivor, because I’ve not gone through the wringer that other people who have cancer go through, and that’s because we got it early,” Kent said. “The reality of it is, a $25 gift card saved my life.”
Shoreview Press Editor Noelle Olson can be reached by emailing shoreviewnews@presspubs.com or calling 651-407-1229.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.