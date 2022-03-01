Mounds View Public Schools is proud to announce that eight high school seniors have been named candidates for the 2022 US Presidential Scholars Program. This esteemed program recognizes and honors excellence in high school seniors around the country. Mounds View Public Schools is tied for claiming the second highest number of candidates from Minnesota.
2022 candidates for the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program
-
- Updated
- 0
Latest News
- Purple Line is vital to East Metro and White Bear Lake
- Mississippi is beating us at reading?
- Community education provides support after school
- Mounds View alumna reaches for the stars Lands Brooke Owens Fellowship
- Get a sneak peek at Masquers Theatre’s production of ‘Steel Magnolias’
- Mahtomedi high schooler represents the USA at the Paralympics
- Annual poster contest promotes diversity through art
- New skate park could be headed to Stillwater
Most Popular
Articles
- New White Bear Lake Area School District boundaries will roll out over 2-year span
- Luxury Bald Eagle Lake island home hits market, again
- Lino Lakes woman spreads kindness via rocks
- Hugo continues growth trend
- The King of Cakes: A history of Mardi Gras’ signature pastry
- Local Pastor captures Hmong spirit with Lego
- 4th-generation cobbler wins prestigious award
- Willernie woman donates 300 blankets to the homeless
- Washington County Sheriff’s Reports
- Dirt pile moves to Lino Lakes temporarily
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Sign stirs controversy in ‘scenic, tranquil & a little quirky’ village (22)
- Water Gremlin names new president (1)
- Boys basketball: Tartan snaps Zephyr win streak (1)
- The King of Cakes: A history of Mardi Gras’ signature pastry (1)
- Letters to the editor (1)
- Letter to the editor (1)
- DNR tells municipalities water could be scarce (1)
- Letters to the Editor (1)
- Responding to your feedback (1)
- Letters to the Editor (1)
- Centennial High School – Sports Briefs (1)
- Letters to the editor (1)
- 916 EMT class uses real medical equipment in everyday learning (1)
- Letters to the Editor (1)
Upcoming Events
-
Mar 2
-
Mar 4
-
Mar 5
Online Poll
How would you rank this Minnesota winter?
It's been a weather rollercoaster so far this winter, with strings of days with well below average temperatures followed by a day or two of relative warming, piles of snow and record high winds. Minnesota is known for having harsh winters. How would you compare this winter to years past?
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.