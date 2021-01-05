2021 Legislative preview

This is the opening week of the ninety-second session of the Minesota Legislature. Members take oaths of office, elect leaders and officers.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, there are many priorities.
Learn local lawmakers priorities in Press Publication’s Legislative Preview here.
Sen. Jason Isaacson, District 42 (DFL)
Phone: 651-296-5537
Email: Contact Sen. Isaacson using the form available at https://www.senate.mn/members/email-form/1231
2020 was a challenging year for our community and state with the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic and the unrest following the murder of George Floyd. Despite this, we remain guided by our shared values and priorities. In this 2021 session, I will continue to fight for COVID-19 relief for our workers and families and transformational criminal justice legislation, and fully fund education.
• COVID-19 relief: This year was unprecedented, and families across the state are struggling financially. We have to pass forward-looking legislation to build a better future for all Minnesotans, both during and after this public health emergency. This means passing emergency housing support, hourly school district employee compensation, hazard pay for grocery store workers, and other essential COVID-19 assistance. Despite the challenges and uncertainty ahead of us, we have an opportunity to help our neighbors and communities.
• Criminal justice reform: This past year, we passed a police reform bill that was a small step forward in holding our systems accountable. However, we must continue fighting and working towards a just and fair criminal justice system for all — no exceptions. Every Minnesotan deserves to be and feel safe in their communities, and to ensure that, we need to pass transformational criminal justice legislation.
• Fully fund education: The pandemic brought into stark contrast the varying inequities in Minnesota’s public school systems. As distance learning became the norm, schools had to deal with the lack of resources for students, and this coming biennium will continue to challenge schools. In this upcoming 2021 session, Minnesota will set its two-year budget, which includes funding for E-12 education. We need to prioritize fully funding education to address challenges that our schools are facing such as telecommunications, equity, mental health and nutritional needs.
Rep. Kelly Moller, District 42A (DFL)
Phone: 651-296-0141
Email: rep.kelly.moller@house.mn
Our recent challenges have highlighted why investments in a world-class education; quality, affordable health care; and economic security for families are so crucial. This session, we will work to create a new state budget that gives all Minnesotans the opportunity to succeed and prosper in safe, inclusive communities. These investments will not only help us overcome COVID-19, but ultimately empower us to thrive once again when we move past the pandemic.
In 2019, I successfully chief-authored a bill to create a working group to comprehensively update Minnesota’s criminal sexual conduct code. It’s a complex area of law with numerous loopholes; as a result, too many offenders have been able to escape accountability. This panel is approaching the end of its work and will soon issue recommendations to the Legislature. I’m working on a package of bills related to those suggestions that will provide greater justice for survivors.
Solutions to address our nation’s gun violence epidemic remain unresolved, and the crisis hasn’t disappeared. This session, I’ll be the chief author of legislation authorizing Extreme Risk Protective Orders, a.k.a. “red flag” laws. This legislation would help ensure potentially dangerous individuals can’t access firearms temporarily following a court order. This is an effective tool to prevent gun violence, including suicide by gun, which happens too frequently in Minnesota. Red Flag laws are broadly supported by Minnesotans — including gun owners — and momentum continues among gun violence survivors, parents, young people and other Minnesotans to deliver overdue safety measures.
I’ll be renewing my efforts to strengthen mental health among Minnesota students. This issue has received more attention during the pandemic, but it was a crisis well before distance learning started. While I’m glad that my bill to ensure all teachers receive training on student mental health and suicide prevention passed in 2020, much more needs to be done. I plan to once again introduce a bill creating a position at the Minnesota Department of Education devoted to student mental health, and to share best practices across the state and resources for school districts.
Jamie Becker-Finn
Phone: 651-296-7153
One of our top priorities for this legislative session will be addressing the COVID-19 pandemic and delivering assistance to those who need it. We are dedicated to protecting the health and economic security of Minnesota families, workers, and small businesses, especially those hit hardest by COVID-19. While there is light at the end of the tunnel, it will be a few months before vaccines are available to everyone who wants one. In the meantime, we will continue taking steps to curb the spread of the virus and to ensure Minnesotans can weather the pandemic and thrive after it ends.
Passing a strong, equitable budget will be a priority as well. In these challenging times, it is more important than ever to invest in our state and our communities. Minnesotans are counting on us to deliver critical assistance to those who are struggling and to invest in our shared priorities. I will continue working with community members and my colleagues to build an economy that works for everyone, no matter where they live or what they look like.
As for bills I will be carrying, I hope to secure continued funding for the No Child Left Inside grant program. This initiative provides outdoor environmental, ecological, and natural resource-based programs for Minnesota youth. I carried this bill two years ago and since that time it has served hundreds of children who otherwise would have limited access to outdoor opportunities. No Child Left Inside has been an extremely popular program, and I hope we can build on its early success.
In addition, I will be serving in a new leadership role this year. As the incoming chair of the House Judiciary Finance & Civil Law Committee, justice, equity and transparency will be my top priorities. I am committed to ensuring that our shared values as Minnesotans are reflected in our legal systems.
It is an honor to serve our community at the Capitol, and I believe we can strengthen our state this year if we work together. I am looking forward to getting to work when the legislative session begins! I encourage District 42B residents to reach out to my office at 651-296-7153 or rep.jamie.becker-finn@house.mn if I can ever be of assistance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.