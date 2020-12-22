1st female Mounds View police officer retires

When Kirsten Heineman joined the Mounds View Police Department (MVPD) no other woman had served on the force full-time. Now, after more than a decade of service, Heineman is retiring in order to devote herself to her other full-time job: motherhood.
Prior to her role with the Mounds View Police Department, Heineman worked as a Behavioral Intervention Specialist at Forest Lake Area High School and as a Community Service Officer with the Columbia Heights Police Department. She said that she has long been interested in a career in law enforcement.
“I think I knew in my heart that I had a calling towards law enforcement, but I wasn't sure what that would look like,” she said. “I had family … who thought I would be a good fit for that.”
In college, Heineman majored in psychology, which led her to an internship in juvenile corrections. That internship, in turn, she said, led her further down the path to other jobs in law enforcement.
“I was very fortunate,” Heineman said of her career path. “I've always been employed and have always been in law enforcement.”
As the first fully-licensed woman serving with MVPD, Heineman said that she faced challenges related to her gender, but none that detracted her from the calling she felt.
“I know there were challenges. I think they were more subtle than overt,” she said. “And I think I wanted from the very beginning to show that I was willing to work hard. I really wanted to show everybody that I could do the job and that I was a reliable partner.”
Heineman's hiring also led to other firsts for the department.
“I was the first officer to utilize maternity leave,” she said. “That was new for the agency.”
After 11 ½ years with MVPD, Heineman retired earlier this month in order to spend more time with her two children, ages 4 and 6.
“I'm going to enjoy the mom life,” she said of her next steps. “I'm just going to enjoy watching them grow up. I'm sure I'll move onto something else eventually.”
Though she is leaving law enforcement behind, Heineman said that she is grateful that her career path led her where it did, particularly to MVPD.
“I feel so blessed to have worked for Mounds View,” she said. “Everything in my career is truly a blessing. I'm very grateful.”
