SHOREVIEW — Mounds View Public Schools paraeducators held a rally during the Jan. 28 school board meeting to call attention to stalled contract negotiations.
District paraeducators who are members of the Services Employees International Union (SEIU) Local 224 donned purple shirts for last week's board meeting. Some addressed the board during open forum, while others stood behind them, holding signs reading messages such as “We are waiting,” and “Invest in paras; invest in students.”
Paid prep time, access to student IEP summaries, a wage increase, and the same level of health insurance contributions the district gives to other employees are the group's top concerns, according to union representatives. The group has been in negotiation with the district since June, the same time at which the district put forth its initial financial proposal. As of press time, a second proposal had not yet been made.
Though early negotiations took place face-to-face, the district has since opted for third-party mediation. Adam Ward, a special education paraeducator at Irondale High School, said that has impeded progress on settling a final contract.
“We are working under the premise of the old contract, and we should have been under a contract before the school year started in September, so we're behind schedule,” he said. “(Mediation) brings in an outside source and separates us. It kind of feels like playing phone tag …. We'd love to get back to normal bargaining face-to-face.”
Ward said that SEIU members' asks will benefit Mounds View Public Schools students and better enable paraeducators within the district to meet student needs.
“We’re trying to better serve all the kids in the district and the paraprofessionals who work with kids day in and day out,” he said. “We want people to be aware that we're fighting for things that our members know to be important and things that will benefit students.”
At last Tuesday's meeting, Board Chair Jonathan Weinhagen said that the district likewise hopes to settle a contract as soon as possible.
“We do have tremendous respect for all of our paraeducators and staff in the district, and share the disappointment that negotiations have stalled, especially considering that we have been at this, working on it, since June,” he said.
Weinhagen added that paraeducators have “become a little bit of an outlier,” as the district settled five other contracts, including two with other SEIU Local 284 groups, between June and September. He said that the district will abide by its policy to negotiate privately and that following the mediation session on Thursday, Jan. 30, the board the would ask the administration “to issue a public response to clarify any misinformation that may have existed, so that our paras, other staff and community members have an opportunity to have all of the accurate facts.”
The Jan. 30 mediation fell after press time. This story is ongoing and will be updated as more information becomes available.
In other actions, the board:
• Approved the budget assumptions for the 2020-21 fiscal year. These assumptions will be used to determine the final budget that will be adopted in June.
• Shared a summary of its recent superintendent evaluation. Board Chair Jonathan Weinhagen thanked Superintendent Chris Lennox for his work to improve student mental health, support of the recently-passed district tax levy and efforts to ensure district construction projects remain on time and on budget.
The board next meets 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, for a work session and 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, for a regular meeting. Both will take place at the Mounds View Public Schools District Center, 4750 N. Victoria St., Shoreview.
Elizabeth Callen can be reached at 651-407-1229 or shoreviewnews@presspubs.com.
