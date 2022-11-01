Tickets for Mounds View High School’s fall play are now on sale. There will be 4 performances at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3; 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4; 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5; and 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6. Online ticket sales close two hours before each performance, but tickets may still be available in person at the box office.
John Cariani's Almost, Maine is an interlinked collection of heartwarming and heartbreaking young adult stories that will have you thinking about love in an entirely new way. Avoid the lines and purchase your tickets in advance by using this link: https://mvtheatre.seatyourself.biz.
Tickets are available at the door as well. Adults are $10; students 18 and under are $8; and Seniors 65 and older are $8.
What’s the show about? Here is a summary:
“Welcome to Almost, Maine, a town that’s so far north, it’s almost not in the United States―it’s almost in Canada. And it almost doesn’t exist, because its residents never got around to getting organized. So it’s just . . . Almost. One cold, clear Friday night in the middle of winter, while the northern lights hover in the sky above, Almost’s residents find themselves falling in and out of love in the strangest ways. Knees are bruised. Hearts are broken. Love is lost and found. And life for the people of Almost, Maine will never be the same.” — “Almost, Maine” by John Cariani
