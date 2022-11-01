Instagram Almost Maine.jpg

Tickets for Mounds View High School’s fall play are now on sale. There will be 4 performances at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3; 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4; 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5; and 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6. Online ticket sales close two hours before each performance, but tickets may still be available in person at the box office.

John Cariani's Almost, Maine is an interlinked collection of heartwarming and heartbreaking young adult stories that will have you thinking about love in an entirely new way. Avoid the lines and purchase your tickets in advance by using this link: https://mvtheatre.seatyourself.biz.

