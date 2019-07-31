DULUTH — A 2016 Mounds View High School alum was struck by an SUV when crossing a street the morning of July 31.
Jeff LeMay, of Shoreview, suffered brain trauma, contusions and broken bones, according to his CaringBridge site. He is currently at Essentia Hospital in Duluth.
LeMay played football and baseball while a student at Mounds View High School. He is listed as a running back for The College of St. Scholastica 2019 football team. He is a biology education major and hopes to work in sports medicine.
Sara Marie Moore
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.