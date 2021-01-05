A Shoreview girl has been found safe after going missing from her home last week. 14-year-old Sarahy Ruiz ran away from home on New Year's Day. According to the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office, she was located Monday, Jan. 4, and is “in good health.”
Elizabeth Callen
