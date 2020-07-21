Face masks will be required in indoor public settings in Shoreview starting Monday, July 27.
The Shoreview City Council approved the mask mandate at its July 20 meeting in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19 throughout the city.
“Shoreview has a strong history of supporting efforts to build and create a healthy community,” Mayor Sandy Martin said at the meeting. “I am pleased that the city council has taken this step to help slow the spread of the coronavirus and lead the way for other communities.”
Individuals will need to wear a mask or face covering in the following areas:
• Restaurants and bars, except while eating, drinking or seated at a table
• Businesses with public areas
• Entertainment venues
• Gyms, fitness centers and sports facilities, except while participating in athletic activities
• Common areas of multi-family or multi-tenant buildings
• City facilities
The following individuals are exempt from the mandate:
• Children 5 years old and younger
• Those who cannot wear masks due to medical, disability or development reasons
• Those who are deaf or hard of hearing and need to see the mouth in order to communicate
A full list of exemptions is available at shoreviewmn.gov/mask.
