A nearly yearlong drug investigation ended after officials found illegal drugs worth an estimated $615,000 in a Shoreview apartment. Thirty-year-old Omar Damacio Ruiz Penaloza, of Inver Grove Heights, was arrested and later charged in federal court.
Officials from the Anoka-Hennepin Narcotics and Violent Crimes Task Force said that on May 8, agents seized 111 pounds of methamphetamine and 3.5 pounds of cocaine while raiding the apartment. The case has been under investigation since June 2019. Officials said they relied on the help of a confidential informant.
Officers executed a search warrant to enter the apartment, where they found Ruiz Penaloza. According to a complaint filed in Ramsey County District Court, he was wearing black gloves, which are often worn to avoid burning when handling large quantities of methamphetamine.
Roughly 49 pounds of methamphetamine in PVC pipes was found inside a suitcase in the apartment, as well as another approximate 30 pounds in PVC pipes in a second suitcase. They found more meth, in addition to the 3.5 pounds of cocaine, in plastic bags throughout the unit.
Ruiz Penaloza was arrested at the scene. On May 15, he was charged with one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. He made his initial appearance before Magistrate Judge David T. Shultz in U.S. District Court in Minneapolis and will remain in jail, pending further proceedings.
