Latest News
- State Supreme Court issues opinion on appointment
- ‘Operation Pollination’ abuzz in Shoreview
- Circle Pines declares Down Under property public nuisance
- Meet the new pastor at Peace Community of Faith
- Affordable housing projects in the works, incentives for builders
- Rice Creek Commons Community open house
- Police Reports
- Letters to the Editor
Most Popular
Articles
- 19 year-old awaits charges in Willernie stabbing
- Tight quarters make for unhappy boaters in Commercial Bay
- Will the Purple Line come to Mahtomedi?
- Slugging skater: Meyer exudes grace, power on spikes and blades
- School’s capital project levy renewal will be on ballot in November
- Circle Pines declares Down Under property public nuisance
- Voting set to begin in ‘Best of’ contest
- From cupcakes to pupcakes
- Downtown museum could be in city’s future
- Council will consider Goodview Estates Aug. 1
Images
Videos
Upcoming Events
-
Aug 3
-
Aug 3
-
Aug 5
-
Aug 5
-
Aug 6
-
Aug 9
Online Poll
What activity tops your summer list?
June 21 is the longest day of the year and official astronomical start of summer. There are many activities Minnesotans try to squeeze in during the few fleeting weeks of summer. What activity are you most excited about?
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.