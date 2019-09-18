As work continues on the new Interstate 694/Rice Street interchange in Shoreview and Little Canada, I-694 will close this weekend between Snelling Avenue and Rice Street. Both eastbound and westbound I-694 will close at 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20 for removal of the old Rice Street bridge over I-694.
Eastbound motorists will be detoured on southbound Interstate 35W to eastbound Highway 36 to northbound Interstate 35E, then east on I-694.
Westbound motorists will be detoured on southbound I-35E to westbound Highway 36 to northbound I-35W, then back to west or eastbound I-694.
Motorists should plan ahead for additional travel time and use an alternate route when possible.
Both directions of I-694 will reopen by 5 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 23.
Additional upcoming traffic changes at the interchange:
North Owasso Boulevard from Soo Street to Rice Street is expected to reopen to traffic on Thursday, Sept. 19.
Beginning Thursday, Sept. 19, traffic on Rice Street from North Owasso Boulevard to Vadnais Boulevard will shift to the west half of the road with one lane open in each direction.
In late September, the entrance ramp from Rice Street to westbound I-694 is expected to reopen to traffic, and the entrance ramp from Rice Street to eastbound I-694 is expected to close. The eastbound entrance ramp will remain closed through spring 2020.
The east and westbound I-694 exit ramps to Rice Street remain closed and are expected to reopen in late 2019.
Reconstruction of the I-694/Rice Street interchange began in March 2019 and is expected to last through late 2020. The project will improve traffic flow in the interchange and create better pedestrian and bike facilities along Rice Street.
Visit ramseycounty.us/694Rice for more information about the project and to subscribe to email and text alerts.
