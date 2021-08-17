St. Odilia Catholic Church held a Hail and Farewell event and said a heartfelt goodbye to Rev. Phillip Rask (middle) and gave a warm welcome to St. Odilia's new pastor Rev. Erich Rutten (right) and parochial vicar Rev. Tim Tran (left). Rask received gifts and well wishes from St. Odilia parishioners in honor of his retirement.
