All Ramsey County non-emergency walk-up services are suspended through March 23.
Phone-based and online services are be available. Public entrances will be closed and signed at high-traffic locations that include but are not limited to:
Parks buildings
Government Center East
90 West Plato
Saint Paul CareerForce Center
Ramsey County libraries
According to a statement released by the county, services will reopen on Monday, March 23, with “redesigned approaches that drastically reduce person-to-person contact while ensuring welcoming, accessible, equitable and efficient service options throughout the remainder of the COVID-19 emergency.”
