SHOREVIEW — The Jan. 21 meeting of the Shoreview City Council lasted all of 16 minutes.
“This could be a record,” said Mayor Sandy Martin shortly before the meeting adjourned.
The agenda included only two items of regular business: approving a professional services agreement for the remainder of the Shoreview Commons project and appointing a chair and vice-chair to the Planning Commission.
Last month, Shoreview received a proposal from LHB for landscaping and architectural design for the second phase of improvements to the Shoreview Commons. The council reviewed the proposal at its Jan. 13 workshop, and City Manager Terry Schwerm asked for formal approval at the Jan. 21 meeting.
“We have had a really good relationship with LHB,” Schwerm said. “They are the firm that designed the phase one improvements for us and came up with the final master plan for the Shoreview Commons area. We think it's important to continue that continuity through the remaining phase of this project.”
Phase two is scheduled to begin in 2021 and includes a new destination playground, park building and series of trail extensions. LHB will receive approximately $190,000 for its services.
At the Jan. 21 meeting, the council also re-appointed Kent Peterson and Abraham Wolfe as chair and vice-chair of the Planning Commission, respectively. Both were first appointed to these roles last year.
The Feb. 3 meeting fell after press time. The council next meets at 7 p.m. Feb. 17 at Shoreview City Hall, 4600 N. Victoria St.
Elizabeth Callen can be reached at 651-407-1229 or shoreviewnews@presspubs.com.
