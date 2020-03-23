SHOREVIEW — Residents of the Edgetown Acres neighborhood should expect significant construction outside their homes throughout the upcoming summer.
Following a public hearing at its March 2 meeting, the Shoreview City Council unanimously approved a resolution ordering the first phase of the Edgetown Acres Reconstruction project to proceed. The project is a part of the city's five-year capital improvement plan (CIP) and will update the roads, utility lines and stormwater infrastructure in the area.
Plans include removing the existing pavement to install concrete curb and gutter, replacing the sanitary sewer line, replacing existing valves and hydrants associated with the water main, installing a stormwater collection and infiltration system and replacing the existing Xcel-owned street lights with city street lights.
Due to the size of the Edgewood Acres neighborhood, its reconstruction has been split into two phases. The first includes Pinewood, Terrace and Oakwood Drives from Fairview Avenue to Aldine Street, and Fairview Avenue from County Road I to the cul-de-sac. The second phase, which will begin in 2021, includes Hillview Road and Lois Drive from Fairview to Snelling avenues.
Residents in the project area had the opportunity to review the proposed plans at informational sessions the city hosted in October and January. City Engineer Tom Wesolowski said that the general reactions were positive. “(Residents) were supportive of street widths, curb types, and utility and stormwater improvements,” he said.
The project will cost an estimated $3.5 million and will be financed primarily through city funds and assessments.
Wesolowski said that most Edgetown Acres residents can expect to pay about $2,500 to $2,600 in assessments. Street assessments are estimated at $1,800 per lot, while storm sewer assessments are based on lot size. The maximum total assessment possible is $2,920; even if construction bids come in higher than expected, residents cannot be assessed more than that.
An assessment hearing will be held next fall, one year after construction is completed, and payments would first be due in 2022. City Manager Terry Schwerm said that residents can either pay the assessment in full or have it added to their taxes across 10 years.
“We sent out a letter to all of you with the assessment amount, and you will have 30 days to prepay the assessment if you don't want it to go onto your taxes,” Schwerm said. “But if you don't prepay it, then it will automatically go onto your taxes, and would be spread over 10 years at (a) 4% interest rate.”
Construction bids open April 9, and the council will award a contract at its April 20 meeting. Construction is scheduled to start sometime in May or June, depending on the weather, and will finish by October.
Mayor Sandy Martin told residents that the construction will be a “disruption” and thanked them in advance for their patience throughout the project.
“It's going to be inconvenient, and it's going to be difficult,” she said. “Our city staff and the contractors are really concerned about your convenience. The city will work with you, and the contractors are instructed to work with you during the summer and during this project.”
More information about the project, as well as the CIP, can be found online at shoreviewmn.gov/government/departments/public-works/projects
Elizabeth Callen is the editor of the Shoreview Press. She can be reached at 651-407-1229 or shoreviewnews@presspubs.com.
