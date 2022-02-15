Choir students make blankets for homeless teens

Choir students from Chippewa Middle School made 11 warm fleece blankets to donate to Hope 4 Youth, a nonprofit organization that helps young people, ages 16 to 24, who are experiencing homelessness in the northern Twin Cities metro area. This is the 10th year the students have worked together to make cozy fleece blankets to donate to the homeless. Over the years, the choir students have donated over 120 blankets.

 Contributed

