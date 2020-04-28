Kyle Ward, a senior at Irondale High School and member of the KnightKrawler Robotics Team, uses a 3D printer to print a face shield. Since COVID-19 made its way to Minnesota, the team has set up shop in Chippewa Middle School and used the school’s 3D printers and laser cutters to create personal protective equipment for healthcare and other emergency workers. They have a goal of producing at least 1,000 face shields a week. Supplies and materials are being covered through the Mounds View Schools Education Foundation.
featured
Chippewa Middle School becomes mask-making center
-
- Updated
- 0
Latest News
- Spring sports, activities officially called off
- Centennial School District lays off Kids Club employees
- Promdemic 2020
- Chippewa Middle School becomes mask-making center
- High school senior creates sense of normalcy for classmates
- One sport is back: Golfers hit the links after governor’s order
- Letters from Centennial High School seniors
- Community coalition creates fund in response to COVID-19
Most Popular
Articles
- In limbo in Lino: Couple plans wedding amid pandemic
- Washington County Sheriff’s Reports
- Burglary suspect arrested after high-speed pursuit
- Startup’s medical mask offers ‘sustainable protection’
- Long, hard quest landed Bear alum in US Olympic marathon trials
- Letters from Centennial High School seniors
- Centennial School District lays off Kids Club employees
- Ramsey County Sheriff's Reports
- High school senior creates sense of normalcy for classmates
- White Bear Lake Police Reports
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Upcoming Events
-
Apr 29
-
Apr 30
-
May 4
-
May 5
-
May 5
-
May 5
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.