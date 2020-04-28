Chippewa Middle School becomes mask-making center

Kyle Ward, a senior at Irondale High School and member of the KnightKrawler Robotics Team, uses a 3D printer to print a face shield. Since COVID-19 made its way to Minnesota, the team has set up shop in Chippewa Middle School and used the school’s 3D printers and laser cutters to create personal protective equipment for healthcare and other emergency workers. They have a goal of producing at least 1,000 face shields a week. Supplies and materials are being covered through the Mounds View Schools Education Foundation.

 J.J. Killins Photography | Submitted

