Celebrate Halloween: Events for all ages in the Northeast Metro area

Halloween Trunk or Treat:
Dress up in costume for an evening of family fun with hay rides, a spooky walk in the woods, and trunk-or-treating on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 4 to 7 p.m. at McCullough Park, 995 County Rd I, Shoreview. $20 per vehicle, or free if bringing a decorated trunk and passing out candy. Advance registration required at shoreviewmn.gov/parks-rec/special-events.
Trunk or Treat at Harbor Crossing:
Treats will be handed out in the parking lot of the senior living residence across from Lunds & Byerlys on Friday, Oct. 28 from 3 to 5:30 p.m. Harbor Crossing is located at 4650 Centerville Rd., White Bear Lake. For more information, contact 651-762-6121.
Bear Scare Fun Run:
Event for all skill levels on Saturday, Oct. 29 includes four routes originating at Otter Lake Elementary School, 1401 County Road H2, White Bear Lake. The Spooky Scamper is a short loop around school; the Skeleton Skip is a 1/2 mile on the school grounds; the Terrifying Two Miler route is from Otter Lake to Lincoln Elementary and a shuttle bus back; and the Freaky Four Miler is Otter Lake to Lincoln and back. Costume contest with winners announced by random drawing at 9:45 a.m. Cost is $20/runner. Register online at sites.google.com/view/bearscarefunrun2022/home, and walk-ins welcome.
Trunk or Treat At South Shore Trinity:
South Shore Trinity Lutheran Church will host a free outdoor event with treats and hay rides on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. to noon. Costumes are welcome and donations of non-perishable food items for the White Bear Area Food Shelf will be collected. South Shore Trinity is located at 2480 South Shore Blvd., White Bear Lake.
Tricks and Treats with the Mighty Organ:
18th Annual concert at 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30 features Bill Chouinard playing spooky music on Minnesota's largest pipe organ at St. Andrew's Lutheran Church, with added special lighting and video effects. Kids invited to wear non-violent costumes for a parade in the Sanctuary. Pizza will be sold from 5 to 6 p.m. along with treats. Free-will offering. St. Andrews is located at 900 Stillwater Road, Mahtomedi. For more information go to saintandrews.org
Halloween Night at the Fillebrown House:
Children are invited to trick or treat from 5 to 8 p.m. Halloween night, Oct. 31. at the historic Fillebrown House in White Bear Lake, located at 4735 Lake Avenue.For details, visit whitebearhistory.org.
Scarecrow Trail:
View scarecrows created by local businesses, organizations and residents along the trail at Community Park, 641 East County Road F, Vadnais Heights. Stop by any time the park is open from Thursday, Oct. 27 to Wednesday, Nov. 2 to see the creations and vote for favorites online.
Vadnais Heights Halloween Party:
Family event kicks off with a costume parade through the Scarecrow Trail followed by free games and treats on the softball field on Friday, Oct. 28 from 5 to 7 p.m. Community Park, 641 East County Rd. F, Vadnais Heights. For more information, go to cityvadnaisheights.com/events.
Fright Flight Pancake Breakfast:
Help fight off ghost and goblins with a pancake breakfast at the Benson Airport on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 9 a.m. to noon. Costumes are encouraged and fly-ins and drive-ins are welcome. The event is sponsored by the Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 745. Benson Airport is located at 5860 Highway 61, White Bear Lake.
Pumpkin King:
Head over to 5290 East Street, White Bear Lake, at your own risk. Walk through a guided trail in a private yard. Open Halloween weekend from 7 to 11 p.m. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Dress warm and look for the pumpkin with the button to claim candy. Donations of non-perishable food items for the White Bear Area Food Shelf strongly encouraged. Dates subject to change due to weather. Go to kingofthepumpkins.com for updates.
Haunted houses/tours
Haunted Roundhouse:
Are ghosts of Great Northern Railway workers haunting the Jackson Street Roundhouse? Find out at a family-friendly event on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. hosted by the Minnesota Transportation Museum at one of the state’s most historic, iconic, and likely haunted locations. Wear a costume, bring a trick or treat bag, and hear music by the Teddy Bear Band from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. each day. There will be railroad history, haunted train cars, a railway hobo, bonfire, train rides, and treats. Tickets can be purchased at trainride.org and are $5 for a family up to six; or $15/adults, $10/children 5-15; $7 toddlers 2-4. Children under 2 free. The Jackson Street Roundhouse is located at 193 Pennsylvania Avenue E., St. Paul.
Dead End Hayride:
Dubbed as “Minnesota’s Most Terrifying Haunted Hayride” at Pinehaven Farm, 28186 Kettle River Blvd. N., Wyoming. Tickets still available through Halloween at thedeadendhayride.com, some dates sold out.
Adult-only events
Annual Halloween Masquerade Ball:
Hop on the Haunted Trolley Tour then head to the Stillwater Zephyr Theatre for a dinner buffet, drinks, live music and entertainment on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 6 p.m. to midnight. Tickets are $75 per person at mywahooadventures.com/haunted-history-trolley. The Zephyr Theatre is located at 601 N. Main St., Stillwater.
Kellerman’s Halloween Costume Party:
Dress up for a costume contest and come to the 11th annual event to listen to the music of all-star band WildCat Combo on Saturday, Oct. 29 at Kellerman’s Event Center, 2222 Fourth Street, White Bear Lake. Doors open at 8:30 p.m. with music from 9 p.m. to midnight. Cash bar available.
Old Hollywood Murder Mystery Party:
Halloween party for adults includes a night of mystery, mayhem and murder set in a mansion event venue. Participants are encouraged to dress up. $25 per person. Saturday, Oct. 29 at 7 p.m. at the Charleston Event Center, 4525 White Bear Parkway, White Bear Lake. Register at eventbrite.com/e/423664841947
