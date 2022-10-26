Celebrate Halloween: Events for all ages in the Northeast Metro area

Tom Melhorn gives his daughter Blakelee, 2, a ride on his shoulders along a torch lined route down Lake Avenue during the recent Scare in White Bear event. Find a list of upcoming local Halloween events below.

 Paul Dols | Press Publications

Halloween Trunk or Treat: 

Dress up in costume for an evening of family fun with hay rides, a spooky walk in the woods, and trunk-or-treating on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 4 to 7 p.m. at McCullough Park, 995 County Rd I, Shoreview.  $20 per vehicle, or free if bringing a decorated trunk and passing out candy.  Advance registration required at shoreviewmn.gov/parks-rec/special-events.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.